Connected Healthcare Market Report 2025: Increased Healthcare Spending Boosts Connected Healthcare Innovations

The connected healthcare market is poised for significant expansion, with size estimates soaring from $155.31 billion in 2024 to $195.91 billion in 2025, reflecting an impressive CAGR of 26.1%. This growth is driven by factors including the aging population, chronic diseases, digital health adoption, and the demand created by recent pandemics. Looking further ahead, the market is projected to reach $555.58 billion by 2029, achieving a CAGR of 29.8% due to the increasing adoption of personalized medicine, health data interoperability, and value-based care models.

Technological advancements are pivotal in this market's evolution. The incorporation of IoT devices, sensors, and artificial intelligence is transforming connected healthcare, with notable innovations in wearable health technology and remote monitoring systems. A HIMSS survey in November 2022 reported that 61% of healthcare executives implemented automation technologies, underscoring an emphasis on operational efficiency and cost reduction.

Investment in healthcare is also a key growth driver. For instance, the American Medical Association noted a 4.1% growth in U.S. health spending to $4.5 trillion in 2022. Higher expenditures support enhancements in technology, data security, and infrastructure, bolstering the connected healthcare market.

Companies within this space, such as ZS Associates with their AI-based ZAIDYN Connected Health solution, are focusing on technological innovation. Launched in October 2023, this solution aids pharmaceutical firms and healthcare providers in patient engagement and improving health outcomes. Similarly, Medtronic's acquisition of Mazor Robotics for $1.7 billion in January 2023 exemplifies strategic moves to enhance their surgical robotics capabilities.

The market features key players like Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Cerner Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Apple Inc. North America leads the market, with Asia-Pacific anticipated to be the fastest-growing region. The scope spans across countries including the USA, UK, China, India, and more.

Market Dynamics

This report delves into the characteristics, size, and growth trajectory of the connected healthcare market, segmented by type, function, application, and end users. It provides granular geographic breakdowns highlighting historical growth, current trends, and future forecasts. Key factors impacting the market such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, rising inflation, and COVID-19 legacy are also examined.

Market Segmentation:



By Type: e-Prescription, mHealth Services, mHealth Devices

By Function: Remote Patient Monitoring, Clinical Monitoring, Telemedicine, Others

By Application: Monitoring Applications, Diagnosis and Treatment, Education and Awareness, Healthcare Management, Wellness and Prevention By End Users: Hospitals and Clinics, Home Monitoring

Subsegments Include:



e-Prescription: Electronic Prescription Management Systems, E-Pharmacy Integration, Prescription Refill and Renewal Systems

mHealth Services: Remote Patient Monitoring, Telemedicine and Virtual Consultation, Health and Wellness Coaching mHealth Devices: Wearable Fitness Trackers, Mobile Health Monitors, Smart Medication Management Devices

Competitive Landscape

Key companies such as Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Cerner Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., IBM Corporation, and AirStrip Technologies L.P. lead the market. The competitive landscape section details their market positions, recent financial deals, and strategic developments.

Geographic Coverage

Covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Key countries include the USA, China, Germany, and India.

Data and Analysis

Access ratios of market size to related markets, GDP proportions, and expenditure per capita. The report provides both regional and country-level growth data, with segments defined by market share and expected future trends.

For a holistic understanding of the connected healthcare market, the report is available in PDF, Word, and Excel formats, complete with an interactive data dashboard.

