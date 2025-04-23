RTD Alcoholic Beverages Market Size To Record A CAGR Of 7.1% During 2025-2031, Driven By Increasing Demand For Innovative And Premium Beverages, Report By The Insight Partners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RTD Alcoholic Beverages Market to Reach a Value of US$ 75.30 Billion by 2031. Top manufacturers are Bacardi Ltd, Pernod Ricard SA, Diageo Plc, Beam Suntory Inc, Heineken NV, Firebrand Brewing Limited, Anheuser-Busch InBev NV, Mark Anthony Brands International, RTM Beverages, Constellation Brands Inc, Spritz Bev Inc, Signal Hill Products Pty Ltd, RAMONA, The Boston Beer Co, and Molson Coors Beverage Co.

Overview of Report Findings

The RTD alcoholic beverages market is expected to reach US$ 75.30 billion by 2031 from US$ 46.64 billion in 2024; it is expected to register a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. RTD alcoholic beverages are premixed, ready-to-consume drinks available in various flavors and packaging. Hard seltzers, RTD cocktails, spritzers, hard tea, hard lemonade, and hard kombucha are a few of the popular RTD alcoholic beverages available in the market. Consumers are increasingly seeking convenient and portable options for alcoholic drinks, especially in on-the-go settings or during social events. RTD beverages offer easy consumption without the need for preparation or mixing, making them popular among busy individuals preferring alternatives to traditional cocktails or beers. This trend is particularly strong among younger generations, such as millennials and Gen Z, who prioritize convenience and innovation in their drink choices. Thus, increasing demand for convenient beverages propels the demand for the RTD alcoholic beverages market.Consumers seek high-quality ingredients, innovative flavor profiles, and enhanced drinking experiences that align with changing lifestyles. Premiumization is a shift toward better-for-you, craft-inspired, and sophisticated RTD offerings that appeal to consumers willing to pay a premium for a better taste profile, authenticity, and natural ingredients. Flavor experimentation has expanded beyond conventional citrus and berry profiles to incorporate exotic fruits, herbal infusions, and global-inspired blends, catering to consumers' growing interest in premium taste experience. According to an International Wine and Spirits Record report published in August 2023, RTD beverage consumers are increasingly trading up to spirit-based RTD cocktails, and the super-premium price tier of RTDs recorded a compound annual growth rate of 71% from 2018 to 2021. Product innovation drives the adoption of RTD alcoholic beverages, helps companies extend their reach in domestic markets, and gains a competitive edge in international markets.Manufacturers are adopting innovative marketing and branding strategies to attract consumers of different age groups and cater to their diverse requirements. Consumers nowadays prefer better-for-you, organic, and low-sugar products with unique flavors and ingredients that offer strong innovation and branding opportunities to the market players. For instance, White Claw championed the "Better for You" campaign, emphasizing low-calorie and low-sugar formulations that resonate with millennial and GenZ consumers who prioritize wellness without sacrificing drinking. Another key strategy is intensive social media marketing, where brands capitalize on viral trends, memes, and influencer collaborations to drive engagement. Social media largely drove white Claw's rise in popularity through the "White Claw Summer" campaign, where consumers and influencers shared their experiences with the product. Thus, the adoption of innovative marketing and branding strategies by the key players is expected to boost the sales of RTD alcoholic beverages, fueling the market growth.In 2024, Asia Pacific led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and North America, respectively. Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Market Segmentation



Based on product type, the RTD alcoholic beverages market is segmented into hard seltzers, RTD cocktails, wine-based spritzers, and others. The hard seltzers segment is further subsegmented into citrus, berries, tropical fruits, and others. The hard seltzers segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

Based on base type, the market is categorized into malt-based, wine-based, and spirit-based. The malt-based segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

In terms of packaging type, the market is divided into bottles, cans, and others. The cans segment held the largest market share in 2024.

Based on category, the market is bifurcated into low/no sugar and regular. The low/no sugar segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of distribution channel, the RTD alcoholic beverages market is bifurcated into on-trade and off-trade. The off-trade segment is further subsegmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others. The off-trade segment held a larger share of the RTD alcoholic beverages market in 2024. The RTD alcoholic beverages market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.

Competitive Strategy and Development



Key Players: A few of the major companies operating in the RTD alcoholic beverages market include Bacardi Ltd, Pernod Ricard SA, Diageo Plc, Beam Suntory Inc, Heineken NV, Firebrand Brewing Limited, Anheuser-Busch InBev NV, Mark Anthony Brands International, RTM Beverages, Constellation Brands Inc, Spritz Bev Inc, Signal Hill Products Pty Ltd, RAMONA, The Boston Beer Co, and Molson Coors Beverage Co. Trending Topics: sober-conscious population, low/no alcoholic RTDs, alcopops, flavored malt beverages (FMBs), hard kombucha, hard tea, hard lemonade, craft RTDs, artisanal RTDs, etc.

Global Headlines on RTD Alcoholic Beverages



Absolut releases new ready-to-serve and ready-to-drink cocktails

Suntory Expands US Ready-To-Drink Portfolio with Launch of MARU-HI

Kraft Heinz's Crystal Light enters alcohol space for the first time

Smirnoff to launch Miami Peach vodka and RTD in March Diageo, PepsiCo join forces for Captain Morgan RTD launch



Conclusion

The RTD alcoholic beverages market is experiencing significant growth owing to convenience, innovation, and shifting consumer preferences toward portable, ready-to-consume options. Increasing demand for convenience, particularly among younger generations, is propelling the market as consumers seek hassle-free, high-quality alternatives to traditional drinks. Additionally, the rising trend of health consciousness is encouraging the development of lower-calorie, lower-alcohol, and organic RTD beverages, offering further market opportunities. Innovation in flavors, packaging, and alcoholic content is also a key trend, with brands focusing on unique offerings and sustainability to attract a diverse consumer base. The growing popularity of premium and craft RTDs, combined with the expanding retail channels, presents a promising opportunity for market players.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders-including spirit manufacturers, malt manufacturers, wine manufacturers, extracts and juices manufacturers, sweetener manufacturers, flavor manufacturers, beverage additives manufacturers, raw material suppliers, RTD alcoholic beverages manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and others-with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

