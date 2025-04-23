403
Havila Shipping ASA: Annual Report 2024
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Today, the Board of Directors of Havila Shipping ASA has approved the financial statements for 2024 for both the Group and the parent company.
The numbers are in line with preliminary accounts released on 26 February 2025.
Contacts:
Chief Executive Officer Njål Sævik, +47 909 35 722
Chief Financial Officer Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
