Hill Family Cannabis Broadens Access To Medical Marijuana Via Telemedicine

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Patients across Texas can now receive medical cannabis prescriptions from the comfort of their homes, thanks to the telemedicine services offered by Hill Family Cannabis . As a division of Hill Family Medicine, the practice supports eligible individuals under the state's Compassionate Use Program, with evaluations conducted virtually by licensed healthcare providers.Led by Dr. Matthew Hill, a board-certified osteopathic physician, the clinic ensures compliance with Texas law while delivering care focused on safety, education, and symptom relief. This telehealth approach eliminates geographical barriers, helping patients with conditions such as PTSD, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and cancer gain timely access to treatment.Through these remote consultations, individuals can be evaluated and prescribed cannabis products appropriate for their diagnosis. The process is streamlined-patients only need to confirm residency and a qualifying condition to begin the evaluation.For inquiries regarding eligibility or telemedicine scheduling at Hill Family Cannabis, contact the clinic using the information below.About Hill Family Cannabis: Hill Family Cannabis delivers individualized medical cannabis care under Texas's Compassionate Use Program. As part of Hill Family Medicine, the practice is guided by a commitment to evidence-based, transparent care designed to support patients facing chronic and complex medical conditions.Company name: Hill Family CannabisAddress: 11420 Bee Caves Rd Suite A-150City: AustinState: TexasZip code: 78738Phone number: 888-896-0944E-mail address: ...

