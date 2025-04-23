Lakeshore Biopharma Announces The Official Launch Of A Novel Packaging Solution For YSJATM Rabies Vaccine (Vero Cell)

Revolutionizing Vaccination Safety with Needle-Free Reconstitution Technology

BEIJING, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 18, 2025, LakeShore Biopharma Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: LSB ) ("LakeShore Biopharma" or the "Company") successfully held the 2025 CSO ("Contract Sales Organization") Annual Meeting and the launch meeting of YSJATM rabies vaccine (Vero cell) novel packaging solution (liquid drug transfer device) in Changsha, Hunan Province. Approved for lot release by regulatory authorities on April 15, 2025, the new formulation will begin nationwide distribution in China within weeks, addressing critical safety challenges in vaccine administration.

To address pain points such as compounding contamination, occupational exposure of medical staff and needle tip pain, the novel packaging YSJATM vaccine has been upgraded accordingly. In addition, the novel packaging product is equipped with specially designed clasp, puncture device and suction head, which can realize automatic clamping, needle-free reconstitution and new needle injection, improve the convenience and safety of vaccination, reduce the risk of particle pollution and inflammation, and protect medical staff from needlestick injuries. The new packaging product of YSJATM rabies vaccine has filled the gap in the Chinese market, and its innovative design was highly recognized by the CSOs participating in the conference.

"The YSJATM packaging innovation represents humanized design in vaccine delivery," stated Mr. Wang Xu, CEO of LakeShore Biopharma. "By leveraging closed sterile connection technology, this novel design will gradually address the industry pain points of "occupational exposure and pollution risk" in the traditional liquid preparation process. This launch marks the first commercial application of such advanced liquid transfer device in China's rabies vaccine market, filling a significant unmet need." With rabies remaining a critical public health threat in endemic regions, the company will continue to be committed to empowering medical safety with science and technology in the future.

