NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES CASH DIVIDEND, HOLDS THIRTIETH ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING, AND NAMES MICHAEL S. ZAHN CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR FIRST FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK

HUNTINGTON, Ind., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc., (OTCQB: NIDB ), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, has announced that the Corporation will pay a cash dividend of $0.18 per common share. This cash dividend will be payable on May 22, 2025, to common shareholders of record on May 8, 2025.

The book value of NIDB's stock was $20.57 per common share as of March 31, 2025. The last reported trade of the Company's stock at the close of business on April 22, 2025 was $17.70 per common share and the number of outstanding common shares was 2,396,896 as of the same date. The annualized dividend yield is currently 4.07% when annualizing the current quarter cash dividend of $0.18 per common share against the April 22, 2025 closing price of $17.70 per common share.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. held its thirtieth annual shareholders' meeting on April 22, 2025. The shareholders elected Stephen E. Zahn as director of the company for a term to expire in 2028.

In addition, Michael S. Zahn was appointed Chairman of the Board Directors of First Federal Savings Bank. This role was previously held by Stephen E. Zahn, who remains Chairman of the Board of Directors of Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and seven full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw (2) and Fort Wayne (3). The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. ( ) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB". Our web site address is .

SOURCE Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED