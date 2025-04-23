Beaver Hollow Wellness Responds To Servotronics' Escalating Proxy Tactics
Calls for Accountability and Shareholder-Centered Reform
BUFFALO, N.Y., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beaver Hollow Wellness, LLC ("BHW"), the largest active shareholder of Servotronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVT ), today issued the following statement in response to the Company's amended proxy statement filed April 22, 2025:
"Servotronics' latest filing is a clear sign of a board under pressure and out of touch," said Paul L. Snyder III, Chairman of BHW. "The escalation in rhetoric, along with newly inserted language about 'change of control' compensation, demonstrates that the Company is more focused on protecting executive payouts than delivering value to shareholders."
Change of Control Provisions – A Self-Serving Shield
In a newly inserted clause, the Board claims that replacing a majority of directors could trigger "change in control" provisions that result in accelerated equity awards and enhanced severance benefits for current executives. It is outrageous that the very Board responsible for awarding these outlandish payouts, is now attempting to use them as a scare tactic with shareholders.
This Board has focused on granting Golden Parachutes to their cronies, in stark contrast BHW is focused on rebuilding this once great manufacturing company. Any executive payout should be fair, transparent, and performance-based-not triggered by shareholder votes for accountability.
BHW Reaffirms Its Commitment to Responsible Stewardship
BHW seeks to implement lean manufacturing principles, overhaul supply chain operations, and ensure zero-defect deliverability. not to disrupt the company's operations. Instead, it seeks to introduce oversight that prioritizes shareholder interests, responsible capital allocation, and operational excellence. The nominees include professionals with backgrounds in aerospace, finance, manufacturing, and governance.
"We call on shareholders to reject the fear tactics and vote for experience, independence, and accountability," Snyder said. "Our SAVE Servotronics plan is clear, constructive, and credible."
Vote for Real Change
BHW urges shareholders to use the WHITE universal proxy card to vote for all four BHW nominees:
- Paul L. Snyder III
- Christine R. Marlow
- Michael W. Dolpp
- Charles C. Alfiero
For more information, visit:
Media Contact
Kevin Keenan
Keenan Communications Group
(716) 481-6806
[email protected]
Investor Contact
Brian Valerio
Alliance Advisors
[email protected]
