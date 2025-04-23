Are You An Heir Of An Individual Indian Money Account Holder?

$38 MILLION IS AVAILABLE TO PAY HEIRS.

THE DEADLINE TO FILE A CLAIM IS JUNE 30, 2025.

PHILADELPHIA, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Kroll Settlement Administration regarding the Cobell Indian Trust Settlement.

A $3.4 billion dollar settlement was approved in a class action lawsuit, called Cobell v. Salazar, that claimed individual Indian land, funds and other assets were mismanaged by the federal government. $38 million is available to pay heirs and awards could be significant.

Who is eligible?

You are eligible for a money award if you are an heir of one or more of the over 17,000 Individual Indian Money (IIM) account holders whose Cobell settlement awards were not distributed. You must submit a claim form with proof that you are an heir. Claim forms can be submitted online or can be downloaded and mailed to the administrator by June 30, 2025 . More details are available on the website.

Here's what you need.

Heir eligibility proof includes any of the following:



A state or tribal probate order identifying estate heirs; or

A last will and testament approved by a probate order; or

A small estate document from an approved state in accordance with small estate procedures; or

Documentation showing the appointment of an estate Executor, Administrator, or Personal Representative; or A federal probate order that directs distribution of trust funds or trust lands.

A copy of a tribal, or state, or federal probate order is needed to establish whether the Settlement Administrator can pay the heir(s) directly for the estate's Settlement award.

If you do not have a tribal or state probate order but a personal representative or executor has been named for the estate, funds may be released to the representative or executor, and they will be responsible for distributing the funds according to the wishes of the deceased Class Member.

After the June 30 deadline, all remaining funds will be distributed to the Cobell Scholarship Fund, which is managed by Indigenous Education, Inc.

LEARN MORE

Visit: CobellSettlement

Call: 800-961-6109

Write: Indian Trust Settlement, c/o Kroll Settlement Administration, P.O. Box 5324, New York, NY 10150-5324

