Charli Capital Acclaimed In The 2025 WPC 5-Star Wealthtech Providers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charli Capital, a leader in AI-powered market intelligence, today announced its recognition as aby Wealth Professional Canada-a prestigious honor that highlights the most innovative and impactful firms shaping the future of the wealth industry. Wealth Professional Canada conducted a far-reaching analysis of the wealth industry, recognizedas one of the standout performers, and celebrated their exemplary professional abilities and expertise.

Following an in-depth analysis of the sector, Wealth Professional Canada named Charli Capital as a winner, citing its trailblazing technology and tangible results for wealth management professionals.

Chris Sweeney, Managing Editor for Special Reports at Wealth Professional, shared his insights on the selection process, stating,“The standard of innovation and solutions across the nominees was thoroughly impressive. Charli Capital stood out for their ability to solve problems for wealth management professionals, by delivering a product that is unique and also a proven success.”

Wealth Professional Canada's 30+ strong Intelligence Unit compiled the final winners list after the completion of a rigorous process, canvassing the opinions of objective industry experts and collating leading-edge research. The prestigious list of honourees was then matched with the 5-Star WealthTech Providers' precise criteria.

Charli Capital receives this honor with pleasure and is delighted to be included among the wealth management industry's top performers.

“Charli AI provides in-depth automated analysis for both public and private companies, driving 80% + productivity gains and enabling customers to grow their business by handling a greater number of clients, client portfolios, and assets under management.”, said Kevin Collins, Chief Executive Officer.

This award is a true testament to the professionalism and commitment Charli Capital brings to the industry and showcases their desire to maintain their first-rate standards.

About Charli Capital

Charli Capital is redefining the future of private investing with a first-of-its-kind dual-sided network-powered by Charli's multidimensional AI. Our platform empowers investors to uncover hidden opportunities, access high-quality deal flow, and engage in a new era of data-driven, intelligent capital allocation. Charli Capital is where next-generation investment decisions begin.

About 2025 WPC 5-Star WealthTech Providers:

Wealth Professional invited technology service providers from around Canada to submit nominations, detailing the problems or pain points their offering is designed to solve or relieve for wealth management professionals and how their solution differs from those offered by competitors. The WP team objectively assessed each entry for detailed information, true innovation, and proven success – along with benchmarking against the other entries – to determine the 5-Star Wealth Tech Providers.

