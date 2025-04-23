Kartik Aaryan Left Heartbroken By The Pahalgam Attack, Says, 'Such Evil Acts Are Unforgivable'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Just like countless others, actor Kartik Aaryan is also heartbroken by the Pahalgam attack, which led to the loss of 28 innocent lives.

The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' actor stated that such evil acts are unforgivable. Kartik added that after experiencing the magnificent beauty and calmness of Pahalgam, it was very heartbreaking for him to witness such devastating visuals from the attack.

"Have experienced the heavenly beauty and calmness of Pahalgam and now seeing such devastating visuals from the same place is so heartbreaking. Such evil acts are unforgivable. Prayers and strength to the families who lost their loved ones," Kartik penned on social media.

One of the most celebrated singers in our country, Shreya Ghoshal shared that she cannot stop thinking about the families of the victims of the Pahalgam attack. "I can't stop thinking about Pahalgam. About the silence that must've followed the chaos. About the families whose worlds will never be the same again. It breaks my heart to know that lives were lost in such a beautiful, peaceful place, lives that had nothing to do with violence, yet became its victim. This is a wound to the soul of our nation. My heart goes out to every family shattered by this senseless violence. We grieve with you. And we will remember." Shreya mentioned on social media.

Others including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon also condemned the Pahalgam attack.

On Tuesday, militants from The Resistance Front, an affiliate of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, opened fire on a group of tourists at the Baisaran Valley in the Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir region, leading to the demise of 28 people, leaving more than 20 others injured.