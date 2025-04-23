Scientel Solutions Announces 8Th Annual 'Putting For Veterans' Golf Outing Event
Since launching the event, the Scientel team has poured their hearts into making it a hit, raising money to help vets with home repairs, scholarship programs, utility bills, service dog training, and much more. "Our original goal was simple-raise awareness for the Veterans in our community who could use a helping hand," says Nelson. Since 2018, we've raised over $500,000 thanks to our amazing sponsors. That money has made a significant impact, helping hundreds of Veterans and their families."
This year's tournament is actively seeking both local and national partners to support the program. 100% of the proceeds will benefit Naperville Responds for Veterans, Aurora Veterans Advisory Council, and Fox Valley Marine Corps Detachment #1233. The event will feature a full day of honoring Veterans with a round of golf, an award and appreciation ceremony, above par food and beverage, and great company.
All interested sponsors and supporters are encouraged to visit the event website to show their support. Scientel Solutions is proud of their continuous support within the community and is looking forward to continuing their work to build a better future for all. Join them in making a difference.
About Scientel Solutions
Scientel Solutions is The Universal Integrator that offers 360° technology services supporting clients' dynamic and sophisticated communications, video, and data management needs. Their mission is to enhance the quality of life for their Customers, Partners, Employees & Community. Headquartered in Aurora, IL with offices across the United States, Canada, and Europe with capabilities to service clients globally.
