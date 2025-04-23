Force Therapeutics Collaborates With ECU Health To Standardize Care, Optimize Patient Engagement

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "As part of our commitment to deliver high-quality patient care experiences across eastern North Carolina, we are excited to collaborate with Force Therapeutics to augment our world-class in-person care with effective remote and digital care technology solutions," said Dustin Allis, vice president of Service Lines at ECU Health.

Comprehensive Digital Care

The integration of Force Therapeutics aligns with ECU Health's mission to improve the health and well-being of eastern North Carolina. The collaboration underscores both organizations' commitment to leveraging effective health tools to drive better health outcomes for all patients.

"We are able to create better health outcomes and more efficient operations by equipping our providers with the tools they need to enhance care provision and fulfill CMS mandates while also empowering patients with the tools and information they need to actively engage in their recovery," said Dr. Jeffery Garrett, director of Arthroplasty at ECU Health.

Force Therapeutics will support ECU Health in optimizing care delivery by:



Automating the collection of patient data and PROMs to fulfill quality improvement initiatives, ensure CMS compliance, maintain Joint Commission accreditation, and streamline AJRR registry participation.

Optimizing patients' at-home recovery with intelligent digital care instructions, video-based education, and virtual physical therapy.

Automating the care journey, including virtual joint classes, smart alerts, and customizable watch lists that scale provider time. Reducing readmissions and complications with remote patient monitoring, education, and notifications through the episode of care.

"We are excited to collaborate with ECU Health to drive innovation and further the implementation of quality-focused care," said Dawna Newman, Head of Client Success & Strategy at Force Therapeutics. "Our platform is built to supplement in-person care with digital tools to boost patient engagement and satisfaction with clinically validated remote care."

