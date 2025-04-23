Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Duke Energy Marks Earth Month In South Carolina With $375,000 In Grants To Fight Trash, Promote Tree Planting, Sustain Trail Access


2025-04-23 09:31:02
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
  • Duke Energy Foundation funding goes to 24 nonprofit, governmental organizations across the state
  • Grants support efforts that work to ensure future generations enjoy the tremendous benefits of the natural resources of the Palmetto State

GREENVILLE, S.C., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout the month of April, Duke Energy is highlighting the importance of sustainability of our state's natural assets with $375,000 in grants to organizations that manage and provide support to state and local parks, tree planting and advocacy, trail maintenance and litter prevention.

Why it matters: By educating ourselves about environmental issues and making small changes, such as reducing plastic use, recycling, conserving energy and planting trees, we can move towards understanding the impact of our actions and become more responsible stewards of the earth, ensuring that it remains a thriving, livable place for us all especially at a time of booming population growth in the state. Every effort, no matter how small, contributes to a better, cleaner world.

Where the money goes: The following qualifying 501(c)(3) nonprofits and governmental organizations received funding from Duke Energy Foundation (click here for additional details):

  • South Carolina State Parks
  • Foothills Trail Conservancy
  • Upstate Greenway Trails Alliance
  • Trees Upstate
  • City of Florence
  • City of Travelers Rest
  • City of Pickens
  • Town of Prosperity
  • Newberry County
  • Laurens County Trails Association
  • Town of Ware Shoals
  • Town of Iva

  • Waymaker Off Road Wheelchairs
  • Nature Conservancy
  • Palmetto Trail
  • City of York
  • Town of Blacksburg
  • Marion County
  • Florence County
  • Town of Timmonsville
  • Kershaw County Trails Group
  • Coker University Kalmia Gardens
  • Town of McBee
  • City of Sumter

Dozens of Duke Energy employees also volunteered their time and energy in April by supporting five organized trash pickups and similar events in communities across the state.

What they're saying

Tim Pearson, Duke Energy's South Carolina president:
"The natural beauty of South Carolina draws new residents and businesses to our state every year, and it's important for companies like ours to work alongside our communities to protect, enhance and promote these tremendous assets of the Palmetto State."

Duane Parrish, South Carolina Parks, Recreation and Tourism executive director:
"The Upstate has been through a lot since last fall. From the first responders who secured our safety after Helene and in the recent wildfires, to the partners who have stepped up afterwards to help make us whole again, we have not had to face those dark days and difficult challenges alone. We are incredibly grateful to Duke Energy, who has been an amazing partner to South Carolina State Parks for many years. They have a heart for what we do in State Parks, and their generous support is pivotal in helping us protect, advance, and share our treasured places with visitors."

Aaron Davis, TreesUpstate executive director:
 "For the past nine years, Duke Energy has helped thousands of Upstate residents save electricity costs through this really "cool" Energy Savings Tree Giveaway program. Their generosity and partnership show how much Duke Energy values nonprofits, communities, and our wonderful natural resources."

Duke Energy Foundation
 Duke Energy Foundation provides more than $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

Duke Energy
 Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK ), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,100 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious energy transition, keeping customer reliability and value at the forefront as it builds a smarter energy future. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including natural gas, nuclear, renewables and energy storage.

More information is available at duke-energy and the Duke Energy News Center . Follow Duke Energy on X , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook , and visit illumination for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.

Contact: Ryan Mosier

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

SOURCE Duke Energy

