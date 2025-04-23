Morris State Bancshares Announces Quarterly Earnings And Declares Second Quarter Dividend

“We are very pleased with our first-quarter performance, highlighted by strong growth in core net interest income. This was driven by a 12 basis-point expansion in our net interest margin compared to the fourth quarter of last year. Despite significant loan payoffs during the quarter, we achieved loan growth of over $23 million, or 2.12%, representing an annualized growth rate of 8.48%. Our asset quality remains strong, and we've seen a slight reduction in our adversely classified ratio from the same time last year,” said Spence Mullis, Chairman and CEO.

The net interest margin was 4.29% for the first quarter of 2025 compared to 4.17% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 3.99% for the first quarter of 2024. The average yield on earning assets grew 6 basis points from 6.01%, as of December 31, 2024, to 6.07%, while the Bank's cost of funds decreased 9 basis points from 2.06% to 1.97% during the same period.

Provision for credit losses increased $549 thousand and provisioning for unfunded loan commitments increased $521 thousand during the quarter as a result of loan growth. The Company's asset quality improved during the quarter, as reflected by a decline in the Bank's adversely classified asset index from 4.96% as of December 31, 2024, to 4.66% as of March 31, 2025. The Bank's reserve as a percentage of total loans was 1.30% for March 31, 2025, as compared to 1.30% for December 31, 2024, and 1.34% for March 31, 2024. Noninterest expense increased $621 thousand, or 6.95%, compared to the prior quarter ended December 31, 2024, due mainly to higher salary and benefits expenses. With the expiration of solar project tax credits used by the Company each of the last three years, income tax provision increased by $1.0 million, or 217.28%, during the quarter.

After paying a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share and a one-time special dividend of $0.15 per share, the Company's total shareholders' equity increased 1.18% during the quarter to $198 million as of March 31, 2025, and up 8.75%, or $15.9 million, from March 31, 2024. The tangible book value of the company grew to $17.66 on March 31, 2025, from $17.45 on December 31, 2024, and was up 9.21% from $16.171 as of March 31, 2024. On April 16, 2025, the board of directors approved a second quarter dividend of $0.12 per share payable on or about June 15, 2025, to all shareholders of record as of May 15, 2025.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“expect,”“may,”“might,”“will,”“would,”“could” or“intend.” We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, among others, the business and economic conditions; risks related to the integration of acquired businesses and any future acquisitions; changes in management personnel; interest rate risk; ability to execute on planned expansion and organic growth; credit risk and concentrations associated with the Company's loan portfolio; asset quality and loan charge-offs; inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates management of the Company makes in establishing reserves for probable loan losses and other estimates; lack of liquidity; impairment of investment securities, goodwill or other intangible assets; the Company's risk management strategies; increased competition; system failures or failures to prevent breaches of our network security; changes in federal tax law or policy; the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes; and increases in capital requirements. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release.

1 Common stock, tangible book value and per share amounts for March 31, 2024 and previous quarters have been adjusted to reflect the April 22, 2024 4-for-1 stock dividend.