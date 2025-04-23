Giuseppe And Nicole Lahara Sign 10-Unit Deal With Perkins Griddle & Go

Build family legacy and expand new concept to Mercer County

EWING, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Husband-and-wife duo Guiseppe and Nicole Lahara recently signed a 10-unit development deal with Perkins American Food Co to bring Perkins Griddle & Go to Mercer County. The New Jersey couple is one of the first franchisees to sign with Perkins to grow the new state-of-the-art café concept in the States. The endeavor marks the start of a family legacy the Laharas want to build for their four young children."We've wanted to be part of the Perkins brand for a long time. We go to the restaurants often as a family- after soccer games or church, for breakfast, on a Saturday night if we don't feel like cooking. I know there will be something for everyone in my family," said Nicole Lahara, Franchisee for Perkins Griddle & Go. "Hopefully, when our kids finish college, they can join us in this business and make it theirs."Prior to Perkins, Guiseppe "Peppe" Lahara served as a building superintendent with Empire State Realty Trust for 24 years. In 2018, he retired to focus on raising his family. Nicole Lahara worked with cosmetics giant Estee Lauder for 24 years and held various consumer-focused positions.The Laharas are new to the role of franchisees and business partners. Earlier this year, they formed Fork & Knife to operate their upcoming Perkins Griddle & Go restaurants. Their development deal covers Mercer County, and they plan on opening their first location in the greater Ewing, NJ, area later this year."We want to leave a legacy for our kids. We want our children to grow into this (Perkins) family and join our family business when they're older and take it over for themselves,” said Guiseppe Lahara, Franchisee for Perkins Griddle & Go.Designed for today's fast-paced consumers, Perkins Griddle & Go presents a modern interpretation of American hospitality that represents tradition while embracing the future. The concept features a streamlined design and an elevated café experience within a compact footprint, prioritizing convenience. The restaurant incorporates modern digital menus and self-order kiosks, catering to busy customers seeking a quick meal. For those with more time, a cozy café-style dining experience awaits."Franchisees have shown strong interest in Griddle & Go and are eager to bring this modern take on Perkins to new and existing markets,” said Peter Ortiz, Chief Development Officer of Ascent Hospitality Management. "We are delighted to welcome Peppe and Nicole to the Perkins family and partner with them to expand our concept in their home state while they build a strong future for their children."For more information about Perkins Griddle & Go and franchise opportunities, please visit .About Perkins Griddle & GoPerkins American Food Company, formerly known as Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, has been a beloved heritage brand since its founding in 1958. With a strong commitment to value, quality, and exceptional service, Perkins serves up a delightful array of American classics that cater to today's tastes. At Perkins American Food Company, we know life moves quickly, and finding time for a satisfying meal can be tough. That's why we created Perkins Griddle & Go-a fast-casual dining experience designed to serve guests delicious, high-quality meals at unbeatable prices, all while fitting seamlessly into your busy lifestyle.At Perkins Griddle & Go, guests can enjoy all their Perkins favorites-from Griddle Greats and signature pies to iconic Mammoth Muffins-along with exciting new additions like breakfast sandwiches and avocado toast. We also believe in indulgence, offering a variety of famous bakery treats to brighten your day.For more information about Perkins franchise opportunities, visit .

