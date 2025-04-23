Azulle Unveils Ivyu: AI-Optimized Camera Designed For Enterprise Vision Applications

- Alex Rodriguez, CEO at Azulle

MIAMI , FL, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Azulle , a U.S.-based brand and global manufacturer of edge-ready computing platforms, announces the launch of iVyu , a purpose-built AI camera engineered to deliver intelligent, real-time vision for today's data-driven environments.

Designed for seamless integration into advanced analytics platforms and AI inference systems, the iVyu delivers commercial-grade performance in a discreet form factor-ideal for industries where clarity, speed, and precision define operational success.

Engineered for Intelligent Imaging at the Edge

Unlike consumer-grade webcams or generic USB cameras, iVyu is built for continuous, real-time data capture in professional deployments. Its high-definition resolution, wide-angle field of view, and high dynamic range make it the optimal companion to AI-based analytics platforms in fields such as digital signage, retail intelligence, transportation, security, healthcare, and manufacturing.

Core Capabilities:

Edge-Ready Imaging: Supports AI workflows with MJPG and YUY2 compatibility for real-time data analysis.

Extended Clarity: Maintains consistent high-definition image quality (1920x1080) beyond 16 meters-even with moving subjects.

Enhanced HDR Performance: A dynamic range of 105 dB enables crisp visual capture in varying and low-light conditions.

Wide 98-Degree FOV: Maximizes scene coverage, enabling broader data input for computer vision algorithms.

Compact + Discreet: Designed for seamless integration into digital displays, kiosks, or environmental fixtures.

USB 2.0 High-Speed: Supports broad system compatibility with 480 Mbps transfer speeds and embedded power supply.



Purpose-Built for Mission-Critical Deployments

From crowd analytics and customer behavior tracking to access control and operational intelligence, iVyu is a core enabler of edge AI strategies:

Key Applications:

Digital Signage & DOOH: Audience measurement, people counting, and contextual content optimization.

Retail: Queue tracking, behavior analytics, and visual loss prevention.

Transportation Hubs: Passenger flow monitoring, safety alerts, and intelligent access control.

Healthcare: Secure entry verification, patient behavior monitoring, and staff tracking.

Manufacturing & Warehousing: Anomaly detection, efficiency monitoring, and compliance verification.

Smart Cities & Public Infrastructure: Urban mobility analytics and public safety visualization.

Enterprise-Grade Build, Enterprise-Grade Support

Every iVyu unit is built with commercial-grade components, supported by U.S.-based technical expertise, and backed by Azulle's comprehensive 3-year limited warranty. Customization and integration support is available through Azulle's OEM/ODM program.

Volume purchasing, white-label options, and wholesale pricing are available for qualified partners, resellers, and systems integrators.

Availability

The iVyu AI Camera is now available directly through Azulle and authorized distribution partners.

