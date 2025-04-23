Working With J&K Govt For Dignified Return Of Pahalgam Victims: Gujarat Govt

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, April 23 (IANS) The Gujarat government said on Wednesday that it is working closely with the Jammu and Kashmir government for the dignified return of the Pahalgam terror attack victims.

“The mortal remains of three Gujarati tourists killed in the assault will be brought back to Gujarat by air. We are working in close coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir government to ensure smooth and dignified repatriation of the victims,” a government official said.

Three tourists from Gujarat were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack. While two deceased belonged to the Bhavnagar district, the third belonged to Surat.

“Their (Bhavnagar victims) bodies, along with four accompanying relatives, will be transported first by air to Ahmedabad, and then taken to Bhavnagar by road, under police escort and coordinated piloting to ensure a safe and respectful return,” the official said.

He said that in the case of the Surat victim, arrangements have been made to airlift the body and six accompanying relatives from Srinagar to Delhi, and onward to Surat by flight.

“Administrative coordination has ensured that all necessary procedures are being carried out smoothly,” said the official.

He said that soon after Tuesday's attack, the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) in Gandhinagar established contact with the Jammu & Kashmir government, local police, and hospitals to ascertain the safety and whereabouts of all tourists.

He added that the information was obtained through the telephonic conversation with Harshadbhai Nathani, a relative of one of the tourists, who was present at the scene during the attack.

“Details of the incident were also verified through communication with Anantnag Police Station, which is investigating the attack,” he said.

The official said that SEOC Gujarat received a list of all victims and survivors from its counterpart in J&K.

“While three individuals from Gujarat were confirmed dead and one injured, others in the group were located and are being assisted in returning home safely,” the official said.

At least 26 tourists and local civilians were killed on Tuesday after gunmen opened fire on innocent civilians in Baisaran in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to eyewitness accounts, a group of heavily armed terrorists emerged from the nearby forests and opened indiscriminate fire on civilians, most of whom were tourists.

Baisran is a small meadow three to four km from the Pahalgam market, and tourists take horses to reach the place as there is no motorable road to it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday morning after cutting his Saudi Arabia trip short due to the terror attack.

He had a brief meeting with NSA Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri at the airport. PM Modi strongly condemned the terror attack on Tuesday, stating that the guilty will be brought to justice and reaffirming India's“unshakable” resolve to fight terrorism.