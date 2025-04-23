403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Disagreements Stall Ukraine Peace Talks as Western Leaders Clash Over Key Issues
(MENAFN) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced on Wednesday that talks between the US, Europe, and Ukraine were postponed due to unresolved differences on key issues.
Peskov explained at a press briefing in Moscow, “As far as we understand, they have not yet managed to bridge their differences on several points, which is why the meeting has not taken place.”
The meeting, which was intended to involve foreign ministers from the US, Ukraine, and Europe to discuss ending the war in Ukraine, was called off after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that he could not attend. The discussions were subsequently downgraded and continued at a lower level.
Although Russia remains in contact with the US about a potential resolution to the conflict, Peskov confirmed that there are no ongoing discussions with Europe or Ukraine at this time. He also pointed out that President Vladimir Putin "remains open" to dialogue if it can contribute to resolving the crisis.
“We continue our dialogue, especially with the US. But there are many complex and delicate issues that require alignment before any meaningful progress can be made,” Peskov added.
The spokesman stressed that any potential agreements concerning the Ukrainian situation must remain confidential, as public disclosure would diminish their effectiveness. Peskov also reiterated Russia's opposition to European peacekeepers in Ukraine, warning that their presence would essentially constitute NATO military infrastructure on Ukrainian soil.
“This was, in fact, one of the primary reasons for launching the special military operation,” he emphasized.
Peskov explained at a press briefing in Moscow, “As far as we understand, they have not yet managed to bridge their differences on several points, which is why the meeting has not taken place.”
The meeting, which was intended to involve foreign ministers from the US, Ukraine, and Europe to discuss ending the war in Ukraine, was called off after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that he could not attend. The discussions were subsequently downgraded and continued at a lower level.
Although Russia remains in contact with the US about a potential resolution to the conflict, Peskov confirmed that there are no ongoing discussions with Europe or Ukraine at this time. He also pointed out that President Vladimir Putin "remains open" to dialogue if it can contribute to resolving the crisis.
“We continue our dialogue, especially with the US. But there are many complex and delicate issues that require alignment before any meaningful progress can be made,” Peskov added.
The spokesman stressed that any potential agreements concerning the Ukrainian situation must remain confidential, as public disclosure would diminish their effectiveness. Peskov also reiterated Russia's opposition to European peacekeepers in Ukraine, warning that their presence would essentially constitute NATO military infrastructure on Ukrainian soil.
“This was, in fact, one of the primary reasons for launching the special military operation,” he emphasized.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment