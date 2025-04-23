Land Scarcity Challenges Solar Expansion: Minister Joshi

MENAFN - KNN India)Union Minister for Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi identified land availability as a significant challenge for solar energy infrastructure expansion during the inauguration of a new testing laboratory for solar panels at the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE) in Gwalpahari on Tuesday.

The minister urged NISE to develop technology capable of generating maximum energy within limited space constraints.

During his address, Joshi highlighted India's remarkable progress in renewable energy, noting that the country's installed solar energy capacity has grown from 2.82 GW in 2014 to 106 GW in 2025, representing an extraordinary increase of over 3,700 percent.

He projected that this capacity would further expand to 300 GW by 2030, while also acknowledging the achievement of 50 GW in wind energy capacity.

At the ceremony, the minister emphasised the significance of the new laboratory, stating, "The new lab will set global benchmarks in solar R&D, testing, training, and policy support while marking a bold step towards self-reliance, innovation, and global excellence."

He further elaborated that NISE is now equipped to provide comprehensive testing, calibration, and certification services, particularly for photovoltaic modules and technologies lacking established standards.

Joshi characterised the laboratory as a pioneering facility for India and explained that as domestic companies increase production of large modules, the facility will ensure adherence to the highest quality standards.

The minister noted that the laboratory aligns with Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) requirements and will significantly enhance the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme while supporting India's ambition to become a global manufacturing hub.

The minister concluded by stating that NISE should reflect the transformation that India's renewable energy sector has experienced over the past eleven years.

