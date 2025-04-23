With 15,800 Registrations Green Building Movement Covers 13.56 Billion Sq Feet In India

MENAFN - KNN India)In celebration of World Earth Day, the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), a part of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), reaffirmed its commitment to sustainable development by recognising individuals and organisations leading India's green building revolution.

C. Shekhar Reddy, National Vice Chairman of CII IGBC, while delivering a compelling keynote on the need for green transformation in the building sector unveiled IGBC's latest achievements in 2025 - 142 new green projects have been registered this year alone, covering over 875 million square feet across 14 diverse sectors.

This milestone brings the total number of IGBC-registered projects to over 15,800, spanning a massive 13.56 billion square feet, showcasing India's growing commitment to sustainable infrastructure.

Held on Tuesday, the event spotlighted initiatives that are transforming the construction landscape through eco-friendly practices and innovative design.

“Buildings must evolve from being mere energy consumers to becoming energy producers,” Reddy said. He emphasised the importance of integrating renewable energy technologies, improving energy efficiency, and reducing the environmental footprint of buildings.

The IGBC's green building ratings encourage energy efficiency, water conservation, sustainable materials, and indoor environmental quality.

These initiatives are helping reshape urban development while supporting India's climate goals and global commitments to clean energy.

By promoting net-zero buildings and cleaner construction practices, the IGBC continues to push the envelope in green innovation.

The event served as a call to action for industry leaders, architects, and policy makers to accelerate the shift towards eco-conscious building practices that protect the environment and future generations.

(KNN Bureau)