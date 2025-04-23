Four All-Stars, Four BIG Sandwiches: Basketball Legend Shaquille O'neal Tips Off Big Chicken's Inside The Sandwich Wars

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The limited-time promotion tips off during Playoff season on April 23 and plays through June 30. Ultimate fans are invited to try four BIG sandwiches, each created in collaboration with former athletes and current sports personalities: Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and O'Neal.

Throughout the Sandwich Wars, guests will be able to cast their votes for the champion. The sandwich legend with the highest number of purchases and guest love across the U.S. will receive a $25,000 donation to the winner's charity of choice.

"This one's personal. These are my friends, my colleagues and now, my competition. We're going head-to-head in the ultimate "'sandwich playoffs,'" all for our fans and a great cause," said O'Neal .

Each sandwich in the lineup reflects Big Chicken's bold approach to BIG flavor and BIG personality, driven by menu innovation – combining crispy, juicy chicken with home-cooked favorites and craveworthy add-ons that highlight each personality's taste.

The court's heating up with this all-star roster:



Kenny The Jet: Some serious bounce. Crispy chicken brings the power, while fried pickles and jalapeño slaw add the crunch and kick. Pepper jack brings the heat, and Carolina BBQ sauce ties it all together. A Southern-style standout with game-winning flavor.

Shaq Attack: BIG flavor, BIG fun, BIG smiles. Starring crispy chicken, melty pepper jack cheese, fiery jalapeño slaw and chipotle BBQ – all stacked on a toasted bun. It is the MVP of Big Chicken, straight from the big man himself.

Sir Charles: Brings the heat from tip-off to buzzer. Crispy chicken at center, Mac & Cheese at power forward, bacon and crispy onions on the wings, with chipotle BBQ and Big Chicken sauce calling the plays, on a toasted bun built for an all-star. The Ernie: All crunch, no benchwarmers. Crispy chicken brings the muscle, backed by smoky bacon, cheddar cheese curds and a pile-on of onion tanglers. Chipotle BBQ and mayo run the playbook, stacked high on a toasted bun. A bold bite built for the highlight reels.

The Sandwich Wars limited-time offer will be available to order in-store and online at participating Big Chicken locations across Arizona, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas and Washington. Prices may vary based on region and location.

"The Sandwich Wars are a reflection of what Big Chicken stands for," said Josh Halpern, CEO of Big Chicken and Chief Business Officer of Craveworthy Brands. "We're a brand built on bold flavor, true hospitality and connecting with the community in meaningful ways. This offer brings all of that to life, with our fans playing the most important role in deciding who takes home the title."

With over 40 locations in operation and 350-plus in development, Big Chicken continues to fuse O'Neal's home-cooked childhood favorites with today's trending flavors, and now, a little friendly competition.

"I created Big Chicken because I always believed comfort food brings people together, and this lineup takes that to another level. Big flavor, big competition and even bigger impact. Now, that's what I call a triple double. It's game time," added O'Neal.

For more information on Big Chicken and participating locations, visit . To learn more about the Sandwich Wars, visit @BigChickenShaq on Instagram.

About Big Chicken

Founded in 2018, Big Chicken is backed by a dream team of partners; JRS Hospitality, an accomplished Las Vegas-based ownership group; Authentic Brands Group, a multinational, multi-billion-dollar brand development, marketing and entertainment company and Hall of Fame basketball star Shaquille O'Neal. In early 2025, Craveworthy Brands, a leading, multi-brand restaurant platform company, made a strategic investment in the Brand, which included managing operational control. Big Chicken fuses O'Neal's home-cooked childhood favorites with today's trending flavors. From crispy chicken sandwiches and tenders to savory mac and cheese and hand-crafted ice cream shakes, each menu item tells a story all while offering guests an inside look into the life and personality of Shaquille O'Neal. With several traditional locations currently open and in the development pipeline, Big Chicken is prepped to begin U.S. and international expansion through franchising. To learn more about Big Chicken, visit .

