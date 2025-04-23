Angie Dewitt Announces Her Retirement From Associated Bank

"Angie's career is a true success story, one that we proudly celebrate," said President & CEO Andy Harmening . "She has been a trusted partner to me since day one. Her legacy is one of lasting impact, shaping not only the workforce we have today, but the foundation on which we'll build for years to come."

DeWitt's contributions include streamlining financial processes; creating profitability reporting; implementing new processes and programs to recruit, develop and manage the company's talent; navigating the executive compensation landscape; forming a culture team; and launching refreshed Core Values that guide the organization.

"I take great pride in the legacy I leave behind, particularly the work done to strengthen and transform the human resources function to be a strategic partner and support our organization's talent needs," said DeWitt. "It has been an incredible career, and I have truly enjoyed working alongside our fantastic HR team in support of colleagues, but I'm also looking forward to this next chapter and the opportunity to spend more time with my family. While I'm excited for what's ahead, I'll continue to support and cheer on the company as it continues its growth and success."

DeWitt will remain with Associated for a period of time as an advisor to assure successful transition of her successor.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB ) has total assets of $43 billion and is the largest bank holding company based in Wisconsin. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from nearly 200 banking locations serving more than 100 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota and Missouri. The company also operates loan production offices in Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, New York, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at .

Media Contact

Andrea Kozek

VP/Senior Manager, Associated Bank

920/491-7518

[email protected]

SOURCE Associated Banc-Corp