Cyera And Hiddenlayer Announce Strategic Partnership To Deliver End-To-End AI Security

Helping Enterprises Secure AI from Development to Deployment with Unified Data and Model Protection

AUSTIN, Texas, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HiddenLayer, the leading security provider for AI models and assets, and Cyera, the pioneer in AI-native data security, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver end-to-end protection for the full AI lifecycle from the data that powers them to the models that drive innovation.

As enterprises embrace AI to accelerate productivity, enable decision-making, and drive innovation, they face growing security risks. HiddenLayer and Cyera are uniting their capabilities to help customers mitigate those risks, offering a comprehensive approach to protecting AI models from pre- to post-deployment. The partnership brings together Cyera's Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) platform with HiddenLayer's AISec Platform, creating a first-of-its-kind, full-spectrum defense for AI systems.

"You can't secure AI without protecting the data enriching it," said Chris "Tito" Sestito, Co-Founder and CEO of HiddenLayer. "Our partnership with Cyera is a unified commitment to making AI safe and trustworthy from the ground up. By combining model integrity with data-first protection, we're delivering immediate value to organizations building and scaling secure AI.

Cyera's AI-native data security platform helps organizations automatically discover and classify sensitive data across environments, monitor AI tool usage, and prevent data misuse or leakage. HiddenLayer's AISec Platform proactively defends AI models from adversarial threats, prompt injection, data leakage, and model theft.

Together, HiddenLayer and Cyera will enable:



End-to-end AI lifecycle protection - Secure model training data, the model itself, and the capability set from pre-deployment to runtime.

Integrated detection and prevention - Enhanced sensitive data detection, classification, and risk remediation at each stage of the AI Ops process. Enhanced compliance and security for their customers: HiddenLayer will use Cyera's platform internally to classify and govern sensitive data flowing through its environment, while Cyera will leverage HiddenLayer's platform to secure their AI pipelines and protect critical models used in their SaaS platform.

"Mobile and cloud were waves, but AI is a tsunami, unlike anything we've seen before. And data is the fuel driving it," said Jason Clark, Chief Strategy Officer, Cyera. "The top question security leaders ask is: 'What data is going into the models?' And the top blocker is: 'Can we secure it?' This partnership between HiddenLayer and Cyera solves both: giving organizations the clarity and confidence to move fast, without compromising trust."

This collaboration goes beyond joint go-to-market. It reflects a shared belief that AI security must start with both model integrity and data protection. As the threat landscape evolves, this partnership delivers immediate value for organizations rapidly building and scaling secure AI initiatives.

"At the heart of every AI model is data that must be safeguarded to ensure ethical, secure, and responsible use of AI," said Juan Gomez-Sanchez, VP and CISO for McLane, a Berkshire Hathaway Portfolio Company. "HiddenLayer and Cyera are tackling this challenge head-on, and their partnership reflects the type of innovation and leadership the industry desperately needs right now."

About HiddenLayer

HiddenLayer , a Gartner-recognized Cool Vendor for AI Security, is the leading provider of Security for AI. Its security platform helps enterprises safeguard the machine learning models behind their most important products. HiddenLayer is the only company to offer turnkey security for AI that does not add unnecessary complexity to models and does not require access to raw data and algorithms. Founded by a team with deep roots in security and ML, HiddenLayer aims to protect enterprise AI from inference, bypass, extraction attacks, and model theft. The company is backed by a group of strategic investors, including M12, Microsoft's Venture Fund, Moore Strategic Ventures, Booz Allen Ventures, IBM Ventures, and Capital One Ventures.

About Cyera

Cyera is the fastest-growing data security company in the world. Backed by global investors including Sequoia, Accel, and Coatue, Cyera's AI-powered platform empowers organizations to discover, secure, and leverage their most valuable asset-data. Its AI-native, agentless architecture delivers unmatched speed, precision, and scale across the entire enterprise ecosystem. Pioneering the integration of Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) with real-time enforcement controls, Adaptive Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Cyera is delivering the industry's first unified Data Security Platform-enabling organizations to proactively manage data risk and confidently harness the power of their data in today's complex digital landscape.

