HUSBAND-AND-WIFE TEAM OPEN ALWAYS BEST CARE OF WEST JORDAN

Hometown Couple Takes the Helm to Provide Compassionate Senior Care to the Community

ROSEVILLE, Calif., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, a leading senior care franchise company, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest franchise in West Jordan, Utah. Led by husband-and-wife team Jeremy and Julianna Thorne, the West Jordan office is located at 8817 S. Redwood Rd, Suite A, and will provide high-quality senior care services, including non-medical in-home care and senior living referral services.

"My wife and I are thrilled to be opening Always Best Care of West Jordan because we see this business opportunity as a meaningful way to contribute to our community and give back to our senior neighbors and their loved ones," said Jeremy Thorne. "We are eager to work closely with local families, healthcare providers, and community organizations to meet the growing needs of West Jordan's senior population."

By working with case managers, social workers, discharge planners, doctors, and families, Always Best Care franchise owners provide affordable, comprehensive solutions that can be specifically matched to meet a client's particular physical or social needs. The hallmark services of Always Best Care include non-medical in-home care and senior living referral services, with skilled home health care in some limited markets.

Jeremy and Julianna Thorne join Always Best Care of West Jordan with more than 25+ years of experience in a variety of industries, ranging from business marketing, healthcare, and education. They are both proud graduates of Western Governors University in Salt Lake City.

As first-time business owners, Jeremy and Julianna decided to franchise with Always Best Care to provide the seniors in their community with the much-needed support and caregiving services they need to continue living independently.

"Jeremy and Juliana Thorne are joining our brand with a vast background in business and strong ties to the Jordan community," said Jake Brown, President and CEO of Always Best Care. "Combining their foundation in business and healthcare, along with their dedication to serving their community, we are confident Jeremy and Julianna will accomplish great things with their new business and we are excited to see the positive impact they will have on seniors and their families in the area."

For more information about Always Best Care of West Jordan, or to schedule a care consultation, call (801) 679-2623 or visit .

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care has been assisting seniors with a wide range of conditions and personal needs for over 29 years and currently provides thousands of hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

Always Best Care also offers exclusive programs such as Always in Touch, Balance Tracking System, remote patient monitoring and a 24/7 Virtual Care. For more information regarding Always Best Care's solutions, visit .

