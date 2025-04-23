Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Julio Manso Set To Join Associated Bank As Chief Human Resources Officer

2025-04-23 09:16:26
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Manso, 57, joins Associated from KeyBank, N.A., where he has served as executive vice president, human resources since November 2020. Prior to that, he served in various human resources senior leadership roles at JPMorgan Chase & Company from April 2016 to October 2020.

In his role, Manso will report directly to Associated Bank President and CEO Andy Harmening and will be responsible for all human resources functions, including succession planning, talent management, change management, recruitment, culture development, organizational and performance management, training and development, internal communications, and total rewards. He will be based in Milwaukee.

"Julio's vision, strategic acumen and commitment to empowering teams makes him an ideal choice for this critical role," said Harmening. "His deep expertise and forward-thinking leadership in people strategy is a perfect match for our culture that supports growth, belonging and innovation across every level of our organization."

Manso holds a Master of Science in Industrial-Organizational Psychology from Kansas State University; an MBA from the University of Pittsburgh; and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Western Ontario. Active in the community, he has served on the board and president's council of Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Texas.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP
 Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB ) has total assets of $43 billion and is the largest bank holding company based in Wisconsin. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from nearly 200 banking locations serving more than 100 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota and Missouri. The company also operates loan production offices in Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, New York, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at .

