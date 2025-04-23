Staffmark Group Appoints Liza Palermo As Chief Experience And Marketing Officer To Drive Exceptional Customer Experience And Brand Transformation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As a member of the executive committee, Palermo will continue to report to Staffmark Group's CEO Stacey Lane. She will oversee brand and growth marketing, customer experience, market intelligence, and communications. In this newly created role, she will continue to lead transformative data-driven marketing strategies that drive profitable revenue growth, improve the customer experience, and differentiate Staffmark Group's family of brands as industry mavericks.

"We are thrilled to appoint Liza as Chief Experience and Marketing Officer for Staffmark Group," said Lane. "In addition to Liza's vision and expertise in branding and growth marketing, she has been a critical contributor to overall business strategy, digital transformation, and change management. I'm excited for Liza to continue to help shape the delivery of stand-out solutions for our clients and talent."

Prior to Staffmark Group, Palermo held key roles at EmployBridge, including Vice President of Marketing and Talent Acquisition, where she launched forward-looking brand and growth marketing strategies. She served as Vice President of Global Marketing at SFN Group where she played an instrumental role in integrating over 30 acquisitions, boosting revenues from $500 million to $4 billion in the U.S. and Europe, and introduced groundbreaking thought leadership research. As co-founder of a successful marketing consultancy, she fueled growth for start-ups and mature organizations and pioneered a proprietary product responsible for increasing applicant flow for staffing clients.

"Staffmark Group has all of the ingredients for accelerated transformation – visionary leadership, incredible culture and people, and a relentless commitment to keep people at the center as we deploy the latest technologies for operational speed and efficiency," said Palermo. "I couldn't be more excited to work alongside my amazing colleagues as we solidify Staffmark Group's position as an industry innovator."

Palermo holds a bachelor's degree in mass communications from Boston University, where she graduated magna cum laude. She resides in Fort Lauderdale, FL with her husband and adult children.

About Staffmark Group

Staffmark Group is one of the largest staffing companies in the United States and is a portfolio company of RGF Staffing and Recruit Group, a global leader in HR technology and business solutions that is transforming the world of work, with annual revenue of $23.62 billion*. For more than 55 years, Staffmark Group has delivered the industry's widest range of tailored workforce solutions through its family of specialty brands, including Staffmark, Advantage xPO, Advantage Technical, Hunter Hamilton, and Digital People. Operating across a network of over 400 branches and 250 onsite locations, Staffmark Group places over 175,000 talented individuals annually.

About RGF Staffing:

RGF Staffing is a leading global HR services provider with activities in Asia Pacific, Europe, Japan and North America. Every day more than 300,000 people work for businesses and institutions via the RGF Staffing network. RGF Staffing is part of Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. For further information please visit .

* The USD equivalent of Recruit Holdings' FY2023 consolidated revenue of ¥3.41 trillion, calculated using the average exchange rate of 144.59 JPY/USD for FY2023.

