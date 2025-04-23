Sandvik wins record order for battery-electric mining equipment

STOCKHOLM, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik has received a major order from South32 to supply an underground mining equipment fleet for its greenfield Hermosa critical minerals project in Arizona, US. The majority of the order consists of battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) and is Sandvik's largest ever for BEVs. The order is valued at around SEK 750 million and was booked in the second quarter 2025.

The order includes battery-electric trucks, loaders, bolters, development drills and longhole drills, as well as conventional trucks, cable bolters, loaders and longhole drills. Deliveries are expected to begin in the fourth quarter 2026 and continue through 2030, with most of the deliveries expected in 2026 and 2027.

"We're proud that Sandvik BEVs will help contribute to an increased supply of critical minerals, supporting the continued electrification of society. Lower fuel expenses and maintenance costs coupled with longer equipment lifespan will enable a more efficient, economical and sustainable mining operation at Hermosa," says Mats Eriksson, President of Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions.

Hermosa is currently the only advanced mine development project in the United States that could produce two federally designated critical minerals - manganese and zinc. South32 is developing Hermosa's zinc-lead-silver deposit to be a multi-decade operation with first production expected in 2027.

