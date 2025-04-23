Godaddy Agency: A New Way To Help Digital Consultants Grow

New partner program provides agencies with exclusive access to GoDaddy's small business base

TEMPE, Ariz., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY ) today announced the launch of GoDaddy Agency, a new partner program connecting digital agencies with small and mid-sized business leads and access to comprehensive tools, services and support to grow their client offerings.

With millions of entrepreneurs already using GoDaddy's tools, GoDaddy Agency is positioned as a strategic referral partner for digital agencies looking to scale their business efficiently through a steady stream of qualified leads.

Freelance, web developer, web design and digital marketing consulting agencies in the U.S. can all take advantage of GoDaddy Agency to grow their client base and revenue-once part of the exclusive GoDaddy Agency program, they will be matched with small and mid-sized business customers interested in receiving professional support.

GoDaddy Agency also helps such agency partners succeed by providing the tools, support, and insights they need to more efficiently and cost effectively build websites, manage digital marketing campaigns, launch online stores, and run client projects-empowering agencies to win more work and deliver better results.

"This program is designed to build meaningful connections between small businesses and the agency experts who can help bring their vision to life," said Joseph Palumbo, Go-to-Market and Agency Programs Director at GoDaddy. "By supporting both sides of the relationship – small businesses seeking services and design experts ready to deliver them – we're fostering ongoing partnerships built for mutual growth."

Built to Help Agencies Grow

The GoDaddy Agency program gives agency partners digital benefits to help their businesses:



Earn up to 20% commission on new client purchases made through a unique referral link.

Get matched with prospective clients based on their agency's strengths, focus areas and growth goals.

Access premium WordPress tools and expert support to resolve issues quickly and deliver on related projects.

Gain exposure through co-branded marketing campaigns and joint initiatives for top-performing partners. Get expert guidance from a dedicated Agency Success Manager to navigate GoDaddy's extensive product portfolio and receive personalized recommendations to the solutions best suited for them.

Connecting Real Agencies to Real Leads

While others offer basic partner programs, GoDaddy Agency provides agencies with real, qualified small and mid-sized business customer referrals, many of whom have already expressed interest through GoDaddy's Web Design Services team. This sets GoDaddy Agency apart from other programs. GoDaddy customers represent a variety of businesses spanning across products and services, meaning agencies can engage with different potential customers throughout the year as their business needs and goals shift.

Tailored Support for Today's Agencies

In a Promethean Research study conducted last year on how digital agencies grow, 68% of agencies said they are focused on growing their business by expanding service offerings, and 67% cited referrals for new clients as a key growth indicator. GoDaddy Agency directly supports both goals with a growing portfolio of tools that help agency partners deepen value for existing clients and win new ones.

To apply to be a part of GoDaddy Agency, agencies can visit here .

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a website and logo, sell their products and services and accept payments. GoDaddy Airo®, the company's AI-powered experience, makes growing a small business faster and easier by helping them to get their idea online in minutes, drive traffic and boost sales. GoDaddy's expert guides are available 24/7 to provide assistance. To learn more about the company, visit .

Source: GoDaddy Inc.

SOURCE GoDaddy Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED