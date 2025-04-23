Civic Roundtable Is Key Facet Of New Jersey’S Bringing Veterans Home Initiative

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Organizations using granting funding to end veteran homelessness in New Jersey will use Civic Roundtable to coordinate operations and share information, resources, and best practices

BOSTON, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Civic Roundtable , the Government Operations Platform connecting public servants with the people and answers they need to achieve their mission, announced it is a foundational aspect of the New Jersey Bringing Veterans Home (BVH) initiative.

Bringing Veterans Home is led by the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) and Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMAVA) and“seeks to house all homeless veterans in the state by July 1, 2026, while strengthening the State's homelessness prevention system so that any newly homeless veteran can be placed in stable housing within one month.”

As part of convening the BVH initiative in March 2025, daily use of Civic Roundtable's government operations platform is required for all organizations seeking grant funding to end veteran homelessness in New Jersey.

“We know government work is inherently collaborative. Addressing a problem like homelessness requires government agencies and partner organizations to effectively work together, but historically, the technology and tools that are supposed to help public servants are failing them,” said Madeleine Smith, CEO and co-founder of Civic Roundtable.“We built Civic Roundtable to power complex interagency efforts, help public servants be more efficient, and help agencies achieve their mission. We're humbled and honored to be part of the solution to end veteran homelessness in New Jersey.”

Acting Governor Tahesha Way announced the launch of Bringing Veterans Home on Veterans Day, November 11, 2024. The State has prepared more than $30 million in State and federal funds to help house veterans experiencing homelessness. The initiative also represents the first time the State of New Jersey has formally partnered with veteran service organizations to house homeless veterans.

“I've said it before - success requires collaboration. It is non-negotiable to address problems like homelessness,” said Michael Callahan, Director of the Office of Homelessness Prevention at the Department of Community Affairs.“Expertise can be found anywhere. Resources, best practices, and answers to mission-critical questions are spread across organizations. Roundtable brings everyone working on this challenge together, making us all more effective, efficient, and ultimately better at achieving our mission of eliminating veteran homelessness by July 1, 2026.”

New Jersey joins Connecticut , Oregon , South Carolina, and Alaska as the fifth state to partner with Civic Roundtable in the fight against homelessness.

About Civic Roundtable

Civic Roundtable is a government operations platform purpose-built for local, state, and federal government agencies and their partner organizations. Founded by a team with extensive government experience and the belief that the public sector is a force for good, Civic Roundtable is the foundational technology for a more integrated and effective government.

With Roundtable, wide networks of government agencies and partner organizations can consolidate existing data repositories and disseminate mission-critical information in real time. This facilitates government collaboration by empowering public servants with the information, answers, and peer expertise they need, when and how they need it, to serve their communities.

Backed by General Catalyst and currently serving approximately 600 cities and counties that represent 70 million people, the company emerged from the Harvard Innovation Labs to modernize how millions of government workers across 90,000 agencies achieve their mission. Roundtable is built on AWS GovCloud.

