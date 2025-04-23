Orchestra Biomed Announces AVIM Therapy-Focused Satellite Symposium At HRS 2025 Annual Meeting



FDA recently granted Breakthrough Device Designation to AVIM therapy for use in patients with uncontrolled hypertension at increased cardiovascular risk

HRS Satellite Symposium will feature leading experts in electrophysiology, hypertension management and heart failure

Presentations will detail clinical results from prior studies demonstrating AVIM therapy's ability to immediately, substantially and persistently reduce systolic blood pressure, as well as improve cardiac function Symposium will also feature presentation on the BACKBEAT global pivotal study Orchestra BioMed is currently enrolling in strategic collaboration with Medtronic, plc (NYSE: MDT)

NEW HOPE, Pa., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBIO,“Orchestra BioMed” or the“Company”), a biomedical company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients through risk-reward sharing partnerships, today announced it will host an industry-sponsored satellite symposium at the Heart Rhythm Society (“HRS”) 2025 Annual Meeting, taking place April 24–27, 2025, in San Diego, California featuring recent advancements in the Company's atrioventricular interval modulation (“AVIM”) therapy program. The April 25th, 6:45 am PT symposium titled“The Future of Cardiac Pacing: Unlocking the Potential of Atrioventricular Interval Modulation (AVIM) Therapy” will convene leading electrophysiologists, hypertension and heart failure specialists to discuss the unmet need in hypertension, AVIM therapy mechanism of action, and growing body of clinical evidence supporting this novel therapy for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled hypertension who have increased cardiovascular risk with or without an indication for a pacemaker.

“The FDA's recent grant of Breakthrough Device Designation to AVIM therapy for the treatment of hypertension in patients with increased cardiovascular risk, regardless of whether they are indicated for a pacemaker, underscores the significant unmet need in higher risk patients as well as the strength of the clinical data generated to date on AVIM therapy,” commented Vivek Reddy, M.D., Director of Cardiac Arrhythmia Services at The Mount Sinai Fuster Heart Hospital, Director of Electrophysiology for the Mount Sinai Health System, and Executive Chairman of the BACKBEAT Study Steering Committee.“I'm excited to chair the session at HRS alongside my esteemed colleagues to provide a comprehensive overview of the clinical evidence and mechanistic data supporting the potential for AVIM therapy to transform hypertension management in older, higher risk patient populations.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently granted Breakthrough Device Designation (“BDD”) for AVIM therapy. Specifically, the BDD is for an implantable system (i.e., a pacemaker) to deliver AVIM therapy using conduction system pacing to reduce blood pressure in patients with increased 10-year atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (“ASCVD”) risk, preserved left ventricular systolic function, and uncontrolled hypertension, despite the use of anti-hypertensive medications or in patients who may have intolerance to anti-hypertensive medications. Orchestra BioMed estimates that there are over 7.7 million U.S. patients that meet the criteria for the BDD for AVIM therapy. Orchestra BioMed, in collaboration with Medtronic, is currently enrolling the BACKBEAT global pivotal study, an investigational device exemption (“IDE”) study evaluating AVIM therapy for the treatment of uncontrolled hypertension despite the use of anti-hypertensive medication in patients who have a dual-chamber pacemaker.

Satellite Symposium Details:

Title: The Future of Cardiac Pacing: Unlocking the Potential of Atrioventricular Interval Modulation (“AVIM”) Therapy

Date: Friday, April 25, 2025

Time: 6:45-8:00am PT

Location: Hilton San Diego Bayfront Hotel, Indigo Ballroom CG

Presentation Topics and Presenters Include:



The Future of Cardiac Pacing: Unmet Hypertension Need in Patients with Increased Cardiovascular Risk and Evidence Supporting AVIM Therapy Mechanism of Action , presented by Vivek Reddy, M.D. , Mount Sinai Hospital

AVIM Therapy Impact on Hypertension: Results from the MODERATO I & II Studies , presented by Prof. Karl-Heinz Kuck, M.D. , University Heart Center Lübeck

AVIM Therapy Impact on Diastolic Dysfunction: Results from the MODERATO II Study , presented by Marat Fudim, M.D., M.H.S.​ , Duke University Rationale and Design of the BACKBEAT Global Pivotal Study , presented by Andrea Russo, M.D., FACC, FHRS, FAHA, Cooper University Hospital

About Orchestra BioMed

Orchestra BioMed (Nasdaq: OBIO) is a biomedical innovation company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients through risk-reward sharing partnerships with leading medical device companies. Orchestra BioMed's partnership-enabled business model focuses on forging strategic collaborations with leading medical device companies to drive successful global commercialization of products it develops. Orchestra BioMed's lead product candidate is atrioventricular interval modulation (AVIM) therapy (also known as BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNTTM)) for the treatment of hypertension, the leading risk factor for death worldwide. Orchestra BioMed is also developing the Virtue® Sirolimus AngioInfusionTM Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease, the leading cause of mortality worldwide. Orchestra BioMed has a strategic collaboration with Medtronic, one of the largest medical device companies in the world, for development and commercialization of AVIM therapy for the treatment of hypertension in pacemaker-indicated patients, and a strategic partnership with Terumo, a global leader in medical technology, for development and commercialization of Virtue SAB for the treatment of artery disease. For further information about Orchestra BioMed, please visit , and follow us on LinkedIn .

About AVIM Therapy

AVIM therapy is an investigational therapy compatible with standard dual-chamber pacemakers designed to substantially and persistently lower blood pressure. It has been evaluated in pilot studies in patients with hypertension who are also indicated for a pacemaker. MODERATO II, a double-blind, randomized pilot study, showed that patients treated with AVIM therapy experienced net reductions of 8.1 mmHg in 24-hour ambulatory systolic blood pressure (aSBP) and 12.3 mmHg in office systolic blood pressure (oSBP) at six months when compared to control patients. In addition to reducing blood pressure, clinical results using AVIM therapy demonstrate improvements in cardiac function and hemodynamics. The BACKBEAT (BradycArdia paCemaKer with atrioventricular interval modulation for Blood prEssure treAtmenT) global pivotal study will further evaluate the safety and efficacy of AVIM therapy in lowering blood pressure in patients who have systolic blood pressure above target despite anti-hypertensive medication and who are indicated for or have recently received a dual-chamber cardiac pacemaker.

About the FDA Breakthrough Device Program

The FDA Breakthrough Device Program, established in 2015, is designed to expedite the development, review, and potential market access of medical devices that may offer more effective treatment or diagnosis for life-threatening or irreversibly debilitating conditions. The designation provides manufacturers with prioritized FDA review and early, frequent interactions with agency experts to efficiently address development and regulatory considerations. Breakthrough status may also support streamlined reimbursement pathways, including eligibility for New Technology Add-on Payments (NTAP) and Transitional Pass-Through Payments (TPT), by helping to demonstrate substantial clinical improvement.

