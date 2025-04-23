OCUFA Welcomes STEM Funding, Calls For More Investments To Close The Gap

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, ON, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Confederation of University Faculty Associations (OCUFA) welcomes the Ontario government's announcement of $750 million to boost STEM programs in postsecondary institutions but this commitment is inadequate to close the chronic funding gap. The new investment will fund up to 20,500 STEM seats per year. OCUFA has been calling on the government to fund all domestic student seats and this new investment only partially addresses this growing problem.

A recent report from the Higher Education Quality Council of Ontario (HEQCO) had highlighted that Ontario will need an additional 225,000 funded seats by 2046 to address the growing demand for domestic postsecondary enrollments in the province. Ontario will need ten times the increase we saw in today's announcement to meet this demand and provide a future for Ontario's next generation.

OCUFA notes with increasing alarm the Ontario government's attempts to sideline Arts and Humanities programs despite their growing relevance and importance to employers in Ontario and elsewhere. The news release for the announcement mentioned that the government is suspending recoveries for institutions that have fallen behind on their enrollment requirements. This will ensure that the affected institutions can use the over $17 million in waived recoveries to support enrolment in STEM programs. This sets a troubling precedent by sending a message that that the government values STEM programs over all others. This is undercuts and undervalues our students' possibilities for adding to Canada's vibrant cultural and entertainment industry tapestry in literature, theatre, poetry, novels, movies and music.

"While OCUFA acknowledges the Ontario government's investment in STEM programs, it is crucial to recognize that this funding alone is insufficient to bridge the significant gap in postsecondary funding," said Nigmendra Narain, President of OCUFA. "Ontario needs a far more substantial commitment to ensure all domestic students have access to high-quality education across all disciplines. Furthermore, the sidelining of Arts and Humanities sends a concerning message about the value the government places on the diverse skills essential for Ontario create a thriving society and workforce."

OCUFA considers Arts and Humanities programs equally important and calls on the government to reconsider its position. Arts and Humanities programs teach and enhance students communication, critical thinking, writing, and cultural understandings necessary for all workers to thrive in today's complex workplaces, and succeed in Ontario and beyond. These highly in-demand skills make the graduates from Arts and Humanities programs competitive globally and attractive to any employer.

The announced funding also doesn't include support for important programs like teacher's education. The neglect of such programs and others is going to have a trickle-down effect impacting the quality of education at all levels in Ontario, and further exacerbate the generational gap of employment and wealth when the next generation don't have access to quality world-class publicly-funded universities to launch them into careers and success.

“We urge the government to adopt a holistic approach to postsecondary funding that recognizes the interconnectedness and equal importance of all fields of study, including crucial areas like teacher education," said Jenny Ahn, Executive Director of OCUFA.“To maximize the significant positive contributions of Ontario's universities, OCUFA advocates for concrete solutions, beginning with a stable and adequate funding model that properly values the university system.”

OCUFA remains committed to collaborating with the Provincial Government to identify solutions for Ontario's postsecondary funding challenges, ensuring the success of universities, faculty, research librarians, and students.

Founded in 1964, OCUFA represents more than 18,000 professors and academic librarians in 30 faculty associations across Ontario. It is committed to enhancing the quality of higher education in Ontario and recognizing the outstanding contributions of its members towards creating a world-class university system. For more information, please visit the OCUFA website at

