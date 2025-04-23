ADO Air 20 Ultra, A Modern Folding E-Bike Has Been Launched By ADO Ebike, Offering Urban Freedom

The ADO Air 20 Ultra has features such as 19kg in weight, BAFANG 3-speed internal auto shift, belt drive, torque sensor, 100km range, and folds in 10 seconds.

HONG KONG, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As ADO celebrates two years of Air Series innovation, the brand is proud to unveil its latest and most powerful model yet: the ADO Air 20 Ultra . Designed for the modern commuter, this folding e-bike combines intelligent gearing, lightweight portability, and smart performance-making it the most advanced Air 20 to date.Power That Adapts to Every TerrainEquipped with a BAFANG 3-speed internal automatic gear hub motor, the Air 20 Ultra intelligently shifts gears based on riding speed and terrain. With 24% more torque at low speeds compared to 2-speed systems, it ensures smooth starts, stronger climbs, and effortless cruising-without the need to manually shift.Riders can also toggle between Eco Mode for daily commutes and Sport Mode for steeper hills during riding, using a quick button combination on the handlebar display.Smooth, Silent & Maintenance-FreeFeaturing a carbon belt drive system and torque sensor, the Air 20 Ultra delivers a whisper-quiet, grease-free ride with natural pedal assist. It requires no maintenance for up to 30,000 km, making it ideal for busy city riders who demand performance without the hassle.Built for the City, Ready for the JourneyDespite its powerful features, the Air 20 Ultra weighs just 19kg and folds in under 10 seconds. It's the perfect companion for urban living-compact enough for apartments, light enough for stairs, and ready for daily use.The upgraded 37V 10Ah battery provides up to 100km of assisted range, with an optional range extender offering an extra 60km for longer rides.Smarter, Safer, More ComfortableThe ADO Air 20 Ultra is designed not just for performance, but for a smarter and more secure riding experience. Through the ADO Smart App, riders can monitor battery levels, navigate in real time, and track ride data such as distance and duration-all from their smartphone.The upgraded front suspension fork is now made of aluminum, reducing overall weight by 450g while enhancing strength and shock absorption-ideal for tackling bumpy urban roads. The newly redesigned rear rack, now in aluminum alloy, blends seamlessly with the bike's frame for a cleaner and more modern look.The Air 20 Ultra comes equipped with hydraulic disc brakes, delivering responsive and powerful braking in all conditions-ensuring confidence and safety, whether cruising through city streets or navigating steep descents.Launching of ADO Air 20 UltraThe ADO Air 20 Ultra will officially launch on April 27 and is now available for pre-order at €1799. As the ultimate evolution of the Air 20 series, it's built for riders who demand more-from performance and design, to portability and ease.Explore ADO Air 20 Ultra at:About ADO EBIKEADO Ebike develops smart, sustainable mobility solutions that elevate the urban commuting experience. With the brand philosophy of“Eco-friendly + Sports + Family”, and“Lightness” at its core, ADO creates high-performance e-bikes equipped with belt drive, torque sensor, and automatic transmission-empowering users to ride through their cities and beyond.Learn more at

