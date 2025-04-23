'Water Fortune Telling' Event To Be Held At 'NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato' From May 24

Limited edition water "omikuji" fortunes

Part three of the "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato Rainy Season Festival 2025" will feature fortunes based on water "ninjutsu" (ninja techniques)

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Anime park Nijigen no Mori has announced that its popular ninja-themed attraction "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" will be holding a special event for the rainy season in May, "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato Rainy Season Festival 2025", from Saturday, May 10.

Part 3 of the festival introduces limited-edition Japanese "omikuji" fortunes to be sold at the attraction from Saturday, May 24 to Sunday, July 13. The interactive fortunes, exclusive to Nijigen no Mori, will reveal text as well as popular characters from the NARUTO series such as Naruto Uzumaki or Sasuke Uchiha, upon contact with water. A dedicated "water fortune area" decorated with hydrangeas will be installed within the "Chi no Maki" ("Earth Scroll") area of the attraction. The park has expressed that the combination of the traditional Japanese culture of omikuji fortunes and the modern anime and manga culture of NARUTO and BORUTO within the greenery of Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park will bring many visitors.

■Overview

Sales Period: Saturday, May 24 - Sunday, July 13

Business Hours: 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM (Last entry 8:00 PM)

Price: 300 yen (tax included) *Separate attraction admission ticket is required.

Location: The fortunes will be sold at the information counter within "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato"

Details: Limited-edition Japanese "omikuji" fortunes which reveal text as well as popular characters from the NARUTO series upon contact with water, will be sold at the NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato attraction.

URL:naruto_shinobizato/

Tickets:

Address: 2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan

Contact: Nijigennomori Inc., Nijigen no Mori Management Office: +81 (0)799-64-7061

c2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.

c2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

