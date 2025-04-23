ABSOLUTE CAPITAL HIRES FIDELITY VETERAN DAVID A. GILLMAN AS REGIONAL VICE PRESIDENT

Absolute Capital

Fidelity veteran Dave Gillman joins Absolute Capital as regional vice president, responsible for managing and growing the firm's RIA relationships.

- Brenden Gebben, Absolute Capital CEO

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Absolute Capital , which provides financial advisors with a turnkey asset management platform for the direct management of held-away assets in 401(k) and similar workplace retirement accounts, has hired David (“Dave”) A. Gillman as Regional Vice President, responsible for managing and growing the firm's advisory account relationships.

Dave Gillman has more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry, most recently with Fidelity Investments, where he served as Relationship Manager for more than 300 RIA firms and thousands of financial advisors in the tax-exempt employer plans marketplace. Mr. Gillman was also instrumental in the development and rollout of self-directed brokerage accounts (SDBAs) for retirement plans. He is a graduate of the University of Cincinnati and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

In his new position at Absolute Capital, Mr. Gillman will support independent RIAs utilizing the firm's Workplace Investment Navigator (WIN) platform for the integration, risk alignment, and money management of held-away client assets in 401(k), 403(b), 401(a) and 457 plans.

“Dave is truly passionate about the opportunity for advisors in the management of workplace retirement accounts-we are thrilled to have him onboard,” said Absolute Capital CEO Brenden Gebben.“We believe his deep expertise and industry knowledge will benefit RIAs on our platform and the partners we work with as part of our end-to-end TAMP solution.”

Absolute Capital's WIN platform provides RIAs with a secure, scalable, and fully integrated technology solution for managing clients' workplace retirement accounts without becoming plan advisers. WIN enables compliant access to manage these accounts directly, eliminating the need for shared client credentials or passwords.

About Absolute Capital

Absolute Capital is a technology-focused firm supporting advisors in managing their clients' held-away 401(k), 403(b) and 457 accounts before there is a break in service. Their ground-breaking Workplace Investment Navigator (WIN) platform is designed to empower advisors in managing clients' workplace retirement accounts without becoming plan advisors. With WIN, investment advisors can compliantly manage held-away client assets without the security issues of client credential utilization, while also enhancing their practice efficiency using the platform's fully automating billing, trading and reporting. WIN's secure platform features more than 350 portfolio managers and models. For more information, visit .

Renee Gebben

Absolute Capital

+1 412-388-1600

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.