Top Linkedin Influencers Show How One Creator Campaign Can Power The Entire Marketing Engine

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Linqia 's latest advertising campaign is breaking down the walls of social media, proving that creator content can power a brand's entire marketing engine. It coincides with Linqia's release of“Creator Ads”, an all in one solution for brands to take creator content to every screen and channel.The campaign, featuring eight well-known marketing voices on LinkedIn, takes a playful yet strategic look at how influencer content can be transformed into high-quality, multi-format creative for every channel, from Connected TV commercials to Out of Home spots to display ads.The concept? Linqia asked creators to film spoof-style influencer videos reviewing a fake product: Linqia Sea Moss Gel - the ultimate cure to calm marketing chaos. These unscripted, talk-to-camera clips captured raw, authentic moments from the influencers. In a departure from your typical influencer campaign, the influencers did not actually post their content, but rather sent their clips back to Linqia.The eight clips were then stitched together and turned into content for every marketing channel, including a TV commercial, Times Square billboard, YouTube advertisement, and train station digital spot. Linqia did all of this in post-production, stitching the videos into a polished cross-platform hero spot ready for any size and spec.“I remember hearing the concept and thinking that's cool, but the final version blew me away. It was amazing to see my one short video, combined with seven others to create something that a brand could use on virtually every advertising placement,” says Brandon Smithwrick, one of the creators who participated in the campaign and Director of Content and Creative at Kickstarter.“It's a great example of how modular content can unlock scale. This is the approach more brands should be considering when they want to balance content distribution with creator content.”The final video illustrates the creative process behind repurposing influencer content into brand storytelling that resonates far beyond social feeds. The industry has already seen an explosion of interest in using creator content outside of the walls of social with innovations like CreatorTV , TikTok's Out of Phone , and now Linqia's new Creator Ads.“This campaign shows what we've known for years - that great creator content isn't limited to just social media,” said Keith Bendes, Chief Strategy Officer at Linqia.“It's fuel for a brand's entire marketing engine. Whether it's a 15-second TikTok or a 30-second CTV spot, influencer content has the power to perform everywhere.”Participating creators included Lia Haberman, Lindsey Gamble, Nathan Poekert, Gabriel Gomez, Brandon Smithwrick, Kate Winick, Tamika Bazile, and Morgan Cox. All shared the final produced video alongside their behind-the-scenes takeaways on LinkedIn and in their newsletters, highlighting the evolution of their content and how brands can replicate this process to scale creator content across paid and owned channels.This is yet another example of the industry showing not just what influencer marketing is, but what it can be - a foundational piece of every media strategy.Learn more about how Linqia can take your brand's creator content to every screen and channel:About LinqiaLinqia is the calm in the chaotic sea of influencer marketing. We are a full-service, tech-enabled partner that handles campaigns for the world's leading brands from influencer selection to creative strategy to scale. While some influencer companies offer only technology and others operate as creative agencies, Linqia leverages both science and storytelling to help brands create emotive, human-first campaigns. Founded in 2012, Linqia has worked with over 650 leading national brands, including McDonald's, Anheuser-Busch, GM, Danone, and Bayer. For more information, visit .

