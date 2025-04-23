Discover What's New For 2026 With Brack Tours Ireland May 1St Travel Agent Webinar

Brack Tours Logo

ITOA Logo

Ireland's Wild Atlantic Way

Exclusive May 1st webinar for travel agents unveils Brack Tours' 2026 itineraries, special interest tours, and new travel advisor resources.

- Nuala SaulIRELAND, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Brack Tours invites travel agents to an exclusive webinar on May 1st, 2025 highlighting what's new for 2026 , including new itineraries, special interest tours, and details on travel agent resources and commission program.This webinar featuring what's new for 2026 will give agents a head start on planning next year's travel and provide helpful tips for promoting and selling Brack Tours one-of-a-kind Irish experiences.“We're always looking ahead to create even more meaningful, enriching journeys for travelers,” said Nuala Saul, Managing Director, Brack Tours.“This webinar is a great opportunity for agents to see what's coming in 2026 and learn how we can support them every step of the way.”The webinar will also include a live Q&A with the Brack Tours team, giving agents the chance to get their questions answered directly by the experts behind the tours.To register for the May 1st webinar, visit:Date: Thursday, May 1, 2025Time: 10am PST, 11am MST, 12pm CST, 1pm ESTRegistration Link:Register early and attend this webinar for a chance to win a $200 gift card.Private and Custom Tours AvailableIn addition to scheduled group departures, Brack Tours also offers private and customizable itineraries for clients who need more flexibility. Perfect for families, small groups, individuals or special interest travel. These trips can be tailored to match unique preferences, timing, and travel styles. As a travel advisor, you'll have the support of Brack Tours' expert team to help design personalized experiences your clients will love-whether they prefer a self-drive itinerary or a fully guided journey.About Brack Tours:Brack Tours specializes in immersive group and custom tours to Ireland, Northern Ireland, and Scotland. With over 40 years of experience, Brack Tours combines expert knowledge, local connections, and personalized service to deliver unforgettable valued added and memorable travel experiences.

Sinead Greaney

Director of Operations

+ +1 855-338-4339

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.