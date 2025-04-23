Manifest Financial Launches Fintech Platform Empowering Creators With Tailored Financial Solutions

Revolutionizing creator finances, the new fintech platform partners with leading social media platform hoo, and music distribution platform Too Lost.

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Manifest Financial , the new financial solutions platform built exclusively for creators, announces the launch of its business-banking mobile app. The announcement comes alongside the news of two strategic partnerships with hoo , the exclusive invite-only link-in-bio tool for brands and creators, and Too Lost , a major music distributor. Available now on iOS and Android, Manifest Financial is designed to solve the unique financial challenges of the creator economy - disparate income streams, payment delays, and a lack of relevant banking services from many big traditional banks.

The launch of Manifest Financial comes as the creator economy continues to experience rapid growth with experts predicting the market size to reach half a trillion dollars by 2027. Despite creators becoming more mainstream, traditional financial services in the U.S. have lagged in adapting to the key needs of the industry. Managing multiple revenue streams – brand affiliate deals, merchandising, audience tips – across different platforms remains a challenge.

Manifest Financial is designed to solve the unique financial challenges of the creator economy

Co-founded by Michael Cavallaro, who brings decades of experience in fintech, banking, and media, and Manny Alvarez, a nationally recognized fintech expert and former California Banking Commissioner, Manifest Financial combines deep financial expertise with a genuine understanding of creators' needs.

"After spending over two decades in banking across multiple industries, it was clear there was a gap in the market for creators needing the right financial tools," said Cavallaro, Co-Founder and CEO of Manifest Financial . "Creators face unique challenges that don't fit conventional banking categories. That's why we built Manifest Financial, to bridge this gap and provide the tailored financial services that the creator economy desperately needs."

"Our goal is to empower creators with the financial tools and support they need to build sustainable businesses," said Manny Alvarez, Co-Founder of Manifest Financial. "We built Manifest Financial because we align with the independent spirit of creators and are here to help them build financial security on their terms."

The launch of Manifest Financial coincides with the announcement of two strategic partnerships designed to revolutionize financial management across the creator economy.

Partnership with hoo

Manifest Financial's partnership with hoo, a platform used by thousands of top creators, influencers, and brands to streamline their digital presence, integrates its tailored B2B financial solutions directly into the hoo platform. Through this integration, creators gain access to quick and seamless direct deposits and faster peer-to-peer transfers, addressing critical pain points in creator financial management.

"By partnering with Manifest Financial, we're solving a fundamental problem that creators have battled for many years now," said Jordan Greenfield, Founder and CEO of hoo. "This integration means our community can focus on creating content while having powerful financial tools right where they already work, rather than battling traditional banking services that were never designed for them."

Partnership with Too Lost

Manifest Financial has also partnered with Too Lost, a leading music distribution platform serving over 250,000 independent artists and labels worldwide, to provide financial clarity to artists. From payments to managers to managing merchandise profits, money in the music industry traditionally moves unpredictably, and collaboration is constant. This collaboration enables musicians to efficiently track diverse income streams, automate payments to collaborators, and manage their finances in one place.

"At Too Lost, we're committed to empowering independent artists with the tools they need to succeed," said Gregory Hirschhorn, Co-Founder and CEO of Too Lost. Partnering with Manifest aligns perfectly with that mission-giving creators seamless access to smarter business banking solutions, faster payments, and financial tools designed for their careers. This collaboration is about providing artists with the financial freedom to focus on what they do best-creating inspiring music to move their community."

Revolutionizing access to financial tools for creators

Manifest Financial's platform provides an ecosystem of financial tools specifically engineered for creators' unique needs, including:



Seamlessly track finances: Manage payments, track expenses, and handle invoicing in a single, intuitive platform that separates personal and business finances

Prepare for tax season: Categorize and track expenses to simplify tax preparation and manage spending effectively

Faster direct deposits: Connect directly with creator platforms for faster, seamless payouts through direct deposit

Peer-to-Peer Transfers : Send and request money from other creators quickly and securely to split expenses and pay out collaborators

Simple Savings Tools : Build financial stability with features like 'Round Up' for incremental savings and 'Save for Taxes' for future obligations Integrated Invoicing & Tipping : Create, send, and manage professional invoices with just a few clicks, and accept tips from audiences

For more information on Manifest Financial or to sign up for the platform, please visit manifestfinancial

About Manifest Financial

Manifest Financial is one of the first tailored financial management platforms built exclusively for the creator economy, inspired by creators. Founded by Mike Cavallaro and Manny Alvarez, the company combines decades of experience in fintech, banking, and regulatory expertise to provide financial solutions that understand and support the unique needs of creators. Manifest Financial aims to become the go-to financial management platform for the creator economy, helping creators operate like businesses and focus on what they do best.

SOURCE Manifest Financial

