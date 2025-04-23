Xona Expands Business Footprint Across Latin America To Secure Critical Infrastructure Access

New customer deployments, regional partnerships, and a dedicated team accelerate secure access transformation in key LATAM industries

ANNAPOLIS, Md., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Xona, the leading provider of secure access for critical infrastructure, today announced its strategic expansion into Latin America. With new customers, regional partnerships, and a dedicated sales, marketing, and customer success team, Xona is now delivering secure, effortless, and reliable access control to critical systems across Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Panama, Chile, and Argentina.

Latin America's power, water, oil & gas, manufacturing, transportation, and other industrial sectors are undergoing rapid digital transformation, making secure operational access more vital than ever. Xona's zero-trust, clientless platform is purpose-built to protect critical infrastructure assets from ransomware, insider threats, and insecure remote connections while simplifying deployment and compliance for IT and OT teams.

"As Latin America's critical infrastructure becomes more interconnected, the need for secure, identity-based access has never been greater," said Bill Moore, CEO of Xona. "Our expansion into this region reflects our continued commitment to helping operators eliminate insecure endpoints, reduce cyber risk, and ensure operational resilience, without disrupting workflows."

Xona's platform enables organizations to provide role-, identity-, and time-based access to OT, IT, and XIoT systems without exposing assets to transient or unmanaged devices. Its unique disconnected access architecture creates a virtual air gap between users and critical infrastructure, ensuring compliance with standards like IEC 62443 and NERC CIP.

With new regional customers already live-such as a Brazilian energy company-and strong channel momentum, Xona is partnering with Latin America's leading cybersecurity and industrial automation providers to deliver localized solutions and support.

"Critical infrastructure organizations across Latin America are facing a growing wave of cyber threats, especially as remote access and third-party connectivity become more common in OT environments," said Jesus Sanchez Peñafiel, Director of International Expansion at DICOFRA. "Traditional tools simply weren't built for these high-stakes use cases. That's why we're excited to partner with Xona, whose platform is purpose-built to secure access to critical systems without disrupting operations. Together, we're helping our customers reduce risk, meet compliance requirements, and modernize their access strategy. We look forward to a long and successful partnership as we bring these powerful capabilities to organizations across the region."

To learn more about how Xona is helping Latin America's critical infrastructure sectors simplify access and strengthen security, visit . If you are at the RSA Conference next week in San Francisco, sign up here to meet with Xona representatives at one of our events: .

About Xona

Xona Systems is a leading provider of secure access solutions for critical systems and operational technology environments. By combining unmatched security with ease of deployment, Xona helps organizations reduce their attack surface and comply with industry regulations while offering the best user experience on the market. Trusted by industry leaders across energy, manufacturing, and utilities, Xona's solutions protect critical systems around the world.

