Ukraine Insists On Immediate, Full, And Unconditional Ceasefire - Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine insists on an immediate, full, and unconditional ceasefire, President Volodymyr Zelensky has emphasized.

He wrote this on social media noting that doctors in the Dnipropetrovsk region are currently providing all necessary assistance to those injured this morning in a Russian FPV drone strike.

<script async src=" data-telegram-post="V_Zelenskiy_official/13942" data-width="100%"></script>

“It was an egregiously brutal attack – and an absolutely deliberate war crime. In the city of Marhanets the Russians struck a bus which was transporting workers of a mining and processing plant. An ordinary bus. Clearly a civilian object, a civilian target. More than 40 people were injured, most of them women, and some received very severe wounds. Tragically, 9 people were killed. My condolences go out to their families and loved ones,” he wrote.

According to Zelensky, such Russian FPV drone strikes on civilians, sadly, are commonplace. Civilians in Kherson and the region, in Kupiansk, Pokrovsk, and communities in the Dnipro region – Nikopol and Marhanets – suffer the most from this kind of terror. These attacks happen practically on a daily basis.

“The Russians even showboat about them, posting footage of strikes on civilians online. The whole world should take this seriously – if the Russians are using this form of terror, other terrorists may adopt it too,” the head of the state noted.

U.S. expects territorial concessions from Ukraine and Russia – J.D. Vance

Zelensky stated that that's one of the reasons continued Russian aggression is a global threat. War evolves over time, and the longer it lasts, the more, unfortunately, the methods of killing and cruelty can be modernized.

“In Ukraine, we insist on an immediate, full, and unconditional ceasefire. That was the proposal put forward by the United States on March 11 of this year - and it was absolutely reasonable. This is absolutely possible – but only if Russia agrees and stops the killing,” he wrote.

He also recalled that“on Easter, we succeeded in reducing the intensity of hostilities, and there were no air raid alerts. Ukraine proposed extending this state of silence for at least 30 days and making the ceasefire comprehensive. We are also ready for an immediate ceasefire at least for civilian targets, and we have repeatedly announced this. Preserving lives must be a shared top priority for all partners”.

“There was a meeting with partners in Paris. Today, discussions continue in London – Ukraine's delegation has already begun its meetings. Ukraine has repeatedly said that it does not rule out any format that can lead to a ceasefire and, ultimately, real peace. Stopping the killing is task number one. I am grateful to everyone who is focused on this goal and helps us move toward ending the war,” he stated.

That added that peace can come in silence, and“the first sign of silence is the absence of terror”.

As reported by Ukrinform, talks between representatives of the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Ukraine are set to be held in London on April 23.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov began a meeting in London with their British counterparts David Lammy and John Healey.