62% Of US Job Seekers Would Consider Not Applying To Companies Using Generative AI During The Hiring Process

Job Seekers' Concerns: The Human Element Matters

While many job seekers acknowledge the appropriateness of using AI for tasks such as drafting resumes and cover letters (78%) and creating mock interview questions (78%), there is a significant concern about the over-reliance on AI. Key statistics include:



87% of job seekers believe meeting with a human during interviews is important, as AI cannot effectively vet candidates for soft skills such as cultural fit and attitude.

84% prefer to have a person conduct an initial interview to answer simple questions, rather than AI. 84% would prefer their resume and cover letter to be reviewed by a human.

These concerns are underscored by the belief among 73% of job seekers that the benefits of using generative AI during the hiring process are not worth the risks.

Moreover, female job seekers are less likely than male job seekers to find generative AI in some job application tasks appropriate and less likely to use generative AI for specific job application tasks.

Specifically, female job seekers are less likely to report that it is appropriate for job candidates to use generative AI to help draft resumes and cover letters, write outreach responses, create work samples and help complete an online assessment/test. More than 2 in 5 female job seekers haven't used generative AI during their job search, significantly higher than the 27% of male job seekers who say they have never done so.

AI: A Boon for Efficiency

Outside of hiring, the adoption of generative AI has proven to be a game-changer, as 66% of hiring managers report their company uses the tool. The majority believe it has a major or moderate positive impact on:



Enhancing customer service (64%)

Improving process efficiency (62%)

Closing the skills gap (60%)

Freeing up employee time (58%) Enhancing decision-making (46%)

These benefits are driving further adoption of AI, with nearly half (48%) of companies already using automation and AI as a replacement for filling open positions. Additionally, 54% of companies plan to be aggressive about adopting AI if they face difficulties filling open positions in the next five years, and 43% are even planning to replace a sizeable portion of their workforce with automation or AI within the same timeframe.

Striking the Right Balance

The challenge for companies lies in balancing the efficiency of AI with the essential value of human interaction. While 83% of hiring managers recognize the benefits of AI, 68% believe the risks are not worth it without preserving human involvement. Nearly 9 in 10 (89%) stress the importance of human participation in the hiring process to assess soft skills accurately.

"AI is undeniably a powerful tool, but its role should be to complement human judgment, not replace it," said Bill Stoller, CEO of Express Employment International. "In the evolving landscape of AI, transparent communication with job seekers about AI's use and benefits is crucial. Striking the right balance between AI efficiency and human empathy will enhance recruitment processes and maintain the trust and confidence of potential employees."

Survey Methodology

The Job Insights survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Express Employment Professionals from Nov. 11 to 26, 2024, among 1,001 U.S. hiring decision-makers.

The Job Seeker Report was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Express Employment Professionals from Nov. 21 to Dec. 10, 2024, among 1,039 adults ages 18 and older.

For full survey methodologies, please contact [email protected] , Director of Corporate Communications & PR.

If you would like to arrange for an interview to discuss this topic, please contact [email protected] , Director of Corporate Communications & PR.

About Bill Stoller

William H. "Bill" Stoller is chairman and chief executive officer of Express Employment International. Founded in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the international staffing franchisor supports the Express Employment Professionals franchise and related brands. The Express franchise brand is an industry-leading, international staffing company with franchise locations in the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

About Express Employment Professionals

At Express Employment Professionals, we're in the business of people. From job seekers to client companies, Express helps people thrive and businesses grow. Our international network of franchises offers localized staffing solutions to the communities they serve across the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand, employing 427,000 people globally in 2024 and more than 11 million since its inception. For more information, visit ExpressPros .

SOURCE Express Services dba Express Employment Professionals