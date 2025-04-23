WB Engineers+Consultants Shares Capital Strategy For Cost Savings

NEW YORK, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital planning is the process of proactively evaluating and budgeting for the repair or replacement of building systems over time. It gives organizations a clear picture of future needs so they can prevent problems instead of reacting to them. According to a report done by McKinsey & Company , organizations that have a capital plan can reduce costs by up to 30%. In a market where labor, materials and timelines are unpredictable, foresight like that makes a difference.

Navigating uncertainty is especially important in science and technology environments, where facility infrastructure must support complex environments and sensitive equipment. The integrity of these spaces is critical to developing life-saving technology and medicines. A well-developed capital plan helps science and technology organizations stay ahead of system upgrades, maintain performance, and ensure that facilities continue to meet operational and regulatory requirements.

WB Engineers+Consultants are champions of capital planning within the science and technology sector, with 15 years of experience to show for it. The firm has helped clients anticipate infrastructure needs, prioritize investments, and avoid costly disruptions by developing forward-looking strategies, specifically tailored to their clients' operations.

Recently, WB Engineers+Consultants hosted a webinar about strategic capital planning for science and technology facilities. Featuring panelists Raymond Doyle (Managing Director, Science and Technology) and Fran Coffey (Principal) with moderator Michael Quigley (COO), this session shared insights backed by real-life experiences on aligning infrastructure planning with operational and business goals.

"I think Antoine de Saint-Exupéry says it best: A goal without a plan is just a wish," said Raymond Doyle.

Interested in learning more? Connect with the WB team to request additional information or schedule a presentation.

Media Contact:

Julie Pampuch

6467785644

[email protected]

SOURCE WB Engineers+Consultants

