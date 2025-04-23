NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Elon Musk To Lessen Time Running DOGE
-
Stocks are rallying early Wednesday after President Trump softened his stance on Fed Chair Powell and the U.S. toned down tariff talk on China.
The S&P 500 traded up 2.5% pre-market on Wednesday, after a 2.5% gain on Tuesday.
Elon Musk announced Tuesday that he will significantly scale back his time spent running DOGE after Tesla earnings and sales missed estimates last quarter.
Opening Bell
Elm Wealth celebrates the Elm Market Navigator ETF (NYSE Arca: ELM)
Closing Bell
Rockefeller Asset Management celebrates the recent listing of the Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF, The Rockefeller US Small-Mid Cap ETF, and the Rockefeller Global Equity ETF (NYSE ARCA: RMOP, RSMC, RGEF)
Watch NYSE TV Live every weekday 9:00-10:00am ET
SOURCE New York Stock Exchange
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment