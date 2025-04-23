Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Elon Musk To Lessen Time Running DOGE


2025-04-23 09:01:09

  • Stocks are rallying early Wednesday after President Trump softened his stance on Fed Chair Powell and the U.S. toned down tariff talk on China.
  • The S&P 500 traded up 2.5% pre-market on Wednesday, after a 2.5% gain on Tuesday.
  • Elon Musk announced Tuesday that he will significantly scale back his time spent running DOGE after Tesla earnings and sales missed estimates last quarter.

MENAFN23042025003732001241ID1109463234

