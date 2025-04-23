Baebies Receives FDA Breakthrough Device Designation For First Point-Of-Care Heparin Monitoring Test

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "This designation provides priority FDA review and dedicated regulatory guidance, accelerating our efforts to bring the test to market," said Richard West, Founder and CEO of Baebies. "It positions FINDER® to expand rapidly into the multi-billion-dollar coagulation testing space."

Heparin dosing requires tight control to prevent both bleeding and clotting complications. In high-risk settings such as extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), mortality rates are often around 50%, and bleeding occurs in over a third of patients. Anti-Factor Xa tests-the preferred method for guiding therapy-are confined to central labs and often take over an hour, delaying time-sensitive dosing.

"It is rewarding to see our long-standing, NIH-funded collaboration with Baebies achieve FDA breakthrough," said Dr. Sitaram Emani, Associate Professor of Surgery at Harvard Medical School. "I look forward to the test supporting timely anticoagulation decisions and advancing heparin management."

Unlike existing tests, the FINDER Anti-Factor Xa Test requires no centrifugation and can be run directly at the point of care or in a central lab, delivering results in minutes. It addresses a life-threatening condition, offers significant advantages over existing methods, introduces breakthrough technology where no cleared alternatives exist, and serves the best interest of patients-meeting the FDA Breakthrough Device criteria.

"We're growing beyond our pediatric roots to serve broader populations by bringing multifunctional diagnostics to patients of all ages, wherever care is delivered," said Vamsee Pamula, PhD, Founder and President of Baebies .

Baebies is a diagnostics company headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. With over 22 million tests delivered globally, Baebies is a technology leader that pioneered digital microfluidics (DMF). Its multifunctional FINDER® platform supports chemistry, immunoassay, molecular, and coagulation testing from small-volume samples. Baebies was awarded the ADLM Disruptive Technology Award. Driven by its mission-Any Test, Anywhere, EveryoneTM-Baebies is shaping a future where diagnostic testing is accessible everywhere, delivering better healthcare for everyone-across every age and setting.

