Encounter Breaks Out Between Terrorists And Security Forces In South Kashmir's Kulgam After Terror Attack In Pahalgam

MENAFN - Live Mint) Lest than 24 hours after Pahalgam terror attack, an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forcer in south Kashmir's Kulgam on Wednesday.

According to reports about suspicious movement, security forces started search operation and cordoned-off the area.

However, during the searches, security forces came under intense fire, triggering a gunfight, reported JKNS quoting sources.

On Tuesday, in one of the worst attacks on civilians in Kashmir in recent years, at least 26 people-mostly tourists-were killed by terrorists at the Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam.

The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched a search operation in the general area of Baisran, Pahalgam, Anantnag, to nab the perpetrators of the attack.

The tragedy shook not just Kashmir but the entire country, where innocent tourists were killed, making it one of the biggest terror attacks after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.