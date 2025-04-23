Air India Caps Fares On Flights From Srinagar To Mumbai And Delhi After Pahalgam Terror Attack

MENAFN - Live Mint) Pahalgam terror attack: Air India on Wednesday announced that fares on flights from Srinagar to Mumbai and Delhi have been capped to ensure affordability, following terror attack in tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

“Any high fares shown on booking sites may be due to multi-stop routes or higher cabin classes, offering a mix of direct and indirect options,” said the airline in a post on X.

Stating that they remain committed to assisting all passengers during this time, the airline said,“We are also offering complimentary rescheduling and full refunds on cancellations to passengers with confirmed bookings till 30th April 2025 on these sectors.”

For further assistance, please connect with our contact centre at 011 69329333 , 011 69329999.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet also issued an advisory.

“In light of the recent tragedy in Pahalgam, we are extending waivers on rescheduling and cancellations for travel to and from Srinagar, valid until April 30. This applies to all bookings made on or before April 22,” said the airline.

The airline added that they stand in heartfelt solidarity with the victims, their families, and all those affected during this difficult time.