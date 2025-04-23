Cyber Verify Unveils Groundbreaking Enhancements To MSP Compliance Platform, Introducing Next-Generation Maturity Scoring And Seamless API Integration

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Among the enhancements: a modernized user interface, a revolutionary CORTEX scoring model for measuring MSP maturity, and the introduction of the Compliance Connector API-starting with integration into N-able's N-Central platform. These upgrades reaffirm the position of Cyber Verify as the gold standard in operational excellence for managed service providers worldwide.

"With these enhancements, Cyber Verify delivers an unmatched level of transparency, usability, and strategic insight for MSPs striving to meet and exceed global compliance benchmarks," said Charles Weaver, CEO of MSPAlliance. "It's not just about passing an audit-it's about building resilient, trusted, and mature MSP businesses."

What's New in Cyber Verify



All-New Cyber Verify Dashboard & UI



Sleek, intuitive, and designed for speed-our new interface offers a dramatically improved user experience.

Simplified UI designed for everyday MSPs; no compliance experience required!

CORTEX MSP Maturity Scoring

Track business transformation and compliance in real-time with our advanced, data-driven scoring engine built specifically for MSPs.

Role-Based Task Assignment

Delegate compliance tasks to the right team members based on job roles, improving accountability and operational efficiency.

View and Leverage UCS Practice Domains

Gain strategic visibility into five core compliance Domains-Expertise, Trust, Security, Resilience, and Transparency-and align your practices with industry-leading standards. Modernized MSP ESP Tool Dashboard

Enhanced functionality and streamlined workflows make managing external service providers easier than ever.

The Power of UCS Domains

Cyber Verify is anchored by the Unified Certification Standard (UCS) -a globally recognized framework encompassing five essential Domains:



Expertise: Demonstrate operational knowledge and strategic readiness

Trust: Build and sustain customer confidence through proven reliability

Security: Show robust defenses against data breaches and cyber threats

Resilience: Ensure continuity and risk management in every scenario Transparency: Foster open communication and measurable accountability

Together, these Domains create a certification framework that drives both compliance and business growth.

Compliance Connector API Now Live

In a move to automate and simplify compliance documentation, Cyber Verify introduces its Compliance Connector API, starting with integration into N-able N-Central. This powerful feature allows MSPs to automatically populate compliance evidence from core platforms like:



RMM (Remote Monitoring and Management)

Ticketing Systems

Backup and DR EDR/MDR (Endpoint/Managed Detection & Response)

More integrations are in the works as MSPAlliance collaborates with leading tool vendors to create a fully connected compliance ecosystem.

Ready to elevate your compliance game?

Contact us today at [email protected] to learn how Cyber Verify can transform your MSP business.

Industry Quotes:

"Cyber Verify has been invaluable to our efforts to provide assurance to our customers and prospects," said Marcus Thompson, CEO of Expedient Technology Solutions. "Cyber Verify effectively communicates the commitment Expedient has made in our technology, security, and data private investments."

"Cyber Verify made a big difference in terms of helping Parachute prepare for and meet industry standards such as SOC 2," said Elmo Taddeo, CEO of Parachute. "Not only did the program make it much easier to achieve SOC 2, but it has now enabled us to help our managed services clients to also prepare so these same industry standards."

About MSPAlliance

MSPAlliance® is a global industry association and accrediting body for the Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, and Managed Services Provider (MSP) industry. Established in 2000, MSPAlliance has been dedicated to helping MSPs become better service providers. Collaborating with corporate members worldwide, MSPAlliance works towards setting standards, policies, and best practices, benefiting its members and governments alike. For more information, visit .

MSPAlliance Contact:

MSP Alliance PR

[email protected]

1-800-672-9205

SOURCE MSPAlliance