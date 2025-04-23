Takeup Unveils First Annual The Voice Of Independent Hospitality 2025 Industry Report

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Independent hospitality properties are a vital part of the tourism ecosystem, yet their unique challenges and perspectives are often overlooked in industry research," said Bobby Marhamat, CEO of TakeUp. "This report aims to amplify the voices of these property owners and provide insights into how they're navigating an increasingly complex marketplace."

Revenue Management Approaches: The majority of independent properties (51%) still rely on manual seasonal price adjustments, while 50% base pricing decisions on monitoring competitors' rates.

Technology Adoption: Despite stereotypes of technology resistance in the sector, 79% of respondents expressed positive attitudes toward AI and automation in hospitality, with 34% actively seeking AI solutions.

Distribution Challenges: High commission fees (49%) emerged as the biggest pain point with third-party booking platforms like Booking, Airbnb, and Expedia, followed by inconsistent customer service (42%).

Marketing Channels: Social media (64%) dominates marketing strategies, complemented by word-of-mouth (50%) and email marketing (44%), while just 16% use Google Ads.

Time Allocation: Property owners spend significant time on pricing and revenue management, with 76% dedicating between 1-6 hours weekly to these tasks. Guest Experience Focus: Personal interactions with guests (54%) and creating special events (53%) rank as the most enjoyable aspects of property management.

The research identified contrasting industry dynamics: while 81% of respondents expressed optimism about the future, they continue to face substantial challenges balancing operational demands with their passion for hospitality.

"What we're seeing is a sector at a pivotal moment," notes Marhamat. "These independent property owners are incredibly resilient and forward-thinking. They're increasingly open to new approaches that can help them succeed, but they're not willing to sacrifice the personal touch that makes their properties special."

Looking ahead, the report found that marketing/advertising (44%), property upgrades (42%), and guest experience improvements (40%) top the investment priorities for 2025, with technology/automation investments (37%) following closely behind.

