OA500 Ranks Sales Focus Inc. As One Of The Best Business Outsourcing Firms In The World For Second Consecutive Year

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The OA500 and Global Outsourcing Firm (BPO) Index serves as an objective analysis of the global business process outsourcing (BPO) industry, evaluating top-performing firms worldwide. Outsource Accelerator, a global outsourcing marketplace and advisory, established this index as a trusted tool for businesses navigating the outsourcing industry.

"Being recognized once again in the OA500 Global Outsourcing Firm Index is a tremendous honor," said Sales Focus Inc. Founder and CEO Tony Horwath. "This ranking reflects our unwavering dedication to delivering high-quality, tailored sales solutions that help our clients achieve their goals and drive revenue growth."

Sales Focus continues to be a key player in the BPO industry, providing customized outsourced sales services to businesses looking to maximize their sales efforts and increase their competitive edge.

The 2024 OA500 Global Outsourcing Firm Index's full report and methodology is available at .

About Sales Focus Inc.

Sales Focus Inc. (SFI) pioneered the sales outsourcing industry in 1998. Put simply, Sales Focus hires, trains, and manages successful inside and outside sales teams for its clients. SFI utilizes its proven D methodology to develop a sales plan and manage a sales team that excels in client acquisition and revenue growth. Sales Focus guarantees to launch a sales program of any size anywhere in the world in 45 days or less.

About Outsource Accelerator and the OA500

According to its website, "Outsource Accelerator offers the world's leading aggregator marketplace for outsourcing." Its goal is to connect thousands of businesses with outsourcing suppliers and the world's best talent to improve their quality and speed of delivery. The OA500 Global Outsourcing Firm (BPO) Index "provides the first comprehensive, objective analysis of all outsourcing firms globally and is a strong indicator of a firm's prominence."

