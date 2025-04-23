Botrich Chairman Hong Wei Liao Leads Strategic Delegation To Central America To Advance Global Wealth Initiatives

MENAFN - PR Newswire) On March 19, 2025, Ms. Liao, a well-respected figure in international wealth management and community leadership, spearheaded the mission to Costa Rica, where the delegation held in-depth discussions with legal representatives from the Central Bank of Costa Rica. Talks focused on bilateral trade prospects, emerging economic trends, and collaborative opportunities between Canada and Costa Rica. In particular, the sessions explored cross-border financial planning, asset allocation strategies, and potential frameworks for future partnerships.

Botrich's visit aligns with the company's long-term vision of providing exclusive, globally integrated solutions to its elite clientele. With a presence in major Canadian provinces and an established connection to approximately 70% of the high-net-worth Chinese population in Canada, Botrich has positioned itself as a premier platform for international relationship-building and holistic wealth management.

Following Costa Rica, the delegation continued to Panama, where they engaged with prominent legal experts specializing in wealth succession, international taxation, and global asset protection. These valuable discussions provided a foundation for crafting customized international strategies for Botrich members.

"This mission reflects our commitment to connecting our clients to world-class expertise and global opportunities," said Hong Wei Liao, emphasizing the company's dedication to innovation in wealth preservation and expansion. "It is through strategic partnerships and thoughtful exploration that we enable our members to build lasting legacies."

Headquartered in Toronto, Botrich also serves its community by organizing exclusive events, expert lectures, and promoting premium wellness products such as wild rice and Chinese teas. Botrich recently sponsored the Lantern Festival Gala in Vancouver during this year's Spring Festival, demonstrating its continuous support for cultural enrichment and community engagement.

This international mission marks a pivotal milestone in Botrich's evolution as a global conduit for wealth creation, preservation, and legacy management.

About Botrich

Botrich Family Wealth Heritage and Development Center is a premier relationship-based platform dedicated to serving high-net-worth clients, with a particular focus on the Chinese community in Canada. Headquartered in Toronto, Botrich maintains a strong presence across major Canadian provinces and connects with approximately 70% of the country's high-net-worth Chinese population. The organization regularly hosts exclusive events and expert-led lectures on topics including wealth management, taxation, legal affairs, and health and wellness. Botrich also curates premium health products-such as wild rice and Chinese tea-for its members, promoting a holistic approach to legacy and lifestyle. Through cultural sponsorships like the Lantern Festival Gala in Vancouver, Botrich demonstrates an ongoing commitment to community enrichment and cultural connection.

