Patricia Nash Designs Brings Signature Style And Storytelling To The Dillard's Pavilion At The Arizona Women's Expo, April 26 & 27
"When I started Patricia Nash Designs, I had a vision to inspire those around me and create something truly meaningful," said Patricia Nash, Founder and Ceo of Patricia Nash Designs. "Now, fifteen years later, it still takes my breath away to hear women share how our bags have become a part of their lives. Being at the Arizona Women's Expo, surrounded by women lifting each other up, reminds me why I do what I do."
With thousands expected to attend, the weekend offers a powerful opportunity to celebrate both the legacy and future of Patricia Nash Designs and the strong, dynamic women who continue to draw inspiration from the brand. To register please visit:
ABOUT PATRICIA NASH DESIGNS
Inspired by a passion for discovery, Patricia Nash weaves her extensive travels and cherished memories into the fabric of her designs. After years of crafting handbags for other brands, Patricia launched Patricia Nash Designs in 2010, driven by the discovery of a vintage gem in her mother's closet. Enthusiastically expressing that design is her daily excitement, Patricia infuses each piece with the essence of travel, memories, vintage flair, old-world craftsmanship, and a deep family connection. Patricia Nash Designs stands as a testament to her dedication to creating timeless, detailed pieces that resonate with personal stories and a love for the artistry of vintage-inspired keepsakes.
