Patricia Nash Designs Brings Signature Style And Storytelling To The Dillard's Pavilion At The Arizona Women's Expo, April 26 & 27

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Patricia Nash will host exclusive in-person appearances at the Patricia Nash Pop-Up Shop within the Dillard's Pavilion each day from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Fans will have the opportunity to meet Patricia, learn about her journey as a designer and founder, and celebrate 15 years of her beloved brand. Attendees who make a Patricia Nash purchase will receive a special gift along with a chance to win a Patricia Nash Benvenuto Tote. Her latest handbag designs will also be showcased in the Dillard's "Style of Your Life" Fashion Show, happening daily at 12:30 PM on the Celebrity Stage in the South Hall, with opening remarks from Patricia at 12:15 PM.

"When I started Patricia Nash Designs, I had a vision to inspire those around me and create something truly meaningful," said Patricia Nash, Founder and Ceo of Patricia Nash Designs. "Now, fifteen years later, it still takes my breath away to hear women share how our bags have become a part of their lives. Being at the Arizona Women's Expo, surrounded by women lifting each other up, reminds me why I do what I do."

With thousands expected to attend, the weekend offers a powerful opportunity to celebrate both the legacy and future of Patricia Nash Designs and the strong, dynamic women who continue to draw inspiration from the brand. To register please visit:

For more information on Patricia's Arizona Women's Expo appearance, contact BPM-PR Firm at [email protected] or call 1.877.841.7244

ABOUT PATRICIA NASH DESIGNS

Inspired by a passion for discovery, Patricia Nash weaves her extensive travels and cherished memories into the fabric of her designs. After years of crafting handbags for other brands, Patricia launched Patricia Nash Designs in 2010, driven by the discovery of a vintage gem in her mother's closet. Enthusiastically expressing that design is her daily excitement, Patricia infuses each piece with the essence of travel, memories, vintage flair, old-world craftsmanship, and a deep family connection. Patricia Nash Designs stands as a testament to her dedication to creating timeless, detailed pieces that resonate with personal stories and a love for the artistry of vintage-inspired keepsakes.

